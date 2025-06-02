Houzeo Launches 'Share Listing' To Make Real Estate Searches Across Pennsylvania Collaborative

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Houzeo's new feature enables home buyers in Pennsylvania to quickly share the homes they love, enhancing collaboration with friends, family, and agents.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Houzeo, America's leading Real Estate Super App, is transforming the homebuying experience across Pennsylvania. Building on its innovative buyer tools, Houzeo now offers the“Share Listing” feature. This tool enables users to quickly and easily share property listings with friends, family, or agents through email and popular social platforms like LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter).Purchasing a home is a team effort that relies on valuable insights and feedback from trusted friends, family, and agents. Whether home buyers are exploring single family homes for sale in Pittsburgh or cozy condos in Philadelphia, they can share their favorite listings instantly with a single tap-no more copying links or juggling between apps.The Share Listing feature is easy to use:1. Email Sharing: Buyers can enter the recipient's email and their name, then hit send.2. Social Sharing: One tap shares listings across the buyer's preferred social networks.3. Direct Link Sharing: Copy the listing's URL to share anywhere-texts, chats, or any platform.Houzeo's Flat Fee MLS Pennsylvania listing service has helped homeowners save thousands in commissions when selling their homes. Houzeo offers access to over 9,000 active Pennsylvania listings, combined with advanced tools like IntelliSearch, Interactive Map Filters, Favorites, and Contact Agent. The Share Listing feature strengthens Houzeo's position as a modern and efficient alternative to traditional home buying in Pennsylvania's housing market .You can effortlessly browse listings, view popular homes, shortlist properties that fit your needs, book tours, and submit offers-all from your mobile device. Download the Houzeo mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

