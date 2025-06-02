Careem Groceries Introduces Premium Bakery Range In Exclusive Partnership With Marcel Bakery

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) World-renowned artisan bakery items now available on-demand via Careem Groceries

Dubai, UAE – June 2025: Careem Groceries now offers customers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi premium, freshly-baked goods delivered in under 20 minutes through an exclusive partnership with Marcel Bakery by Boulangeries de Paris.

Marcel Bakery, renowned globally for supplying artisan sourdoughs, viennoiseries, and patisseries to Michelin-star restaurants and luxury hotels in London, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas, brings its expertise directly to UAE homes exclusively via Careem Groceries.

Chase Lario, VP of Carem Groceries, commented:“We're excited to bring exceptional bakery goods directly to customers' doorsteps with unmatched convenience. Through our partnership with Marcel Bakery, customers can now enjoy chef-quality baked goods delivered oven-fresh in under 20 minutes – whether it's a warm sourdough loaf for breakfast or an elegant dessert to elevate a dinner party at home.”

Chef Fouhade Belaid, Founder and CEO of Marcel Bakery, commented:“For years, our sourdough has been served in the kitchens of Michelin-starred chefs and luxury hotels around the world. We've always been about quality, not quantity – but this partnership with Careem lets us do something special. We're now able to bring our bread straight to homes across the UAE, without compromising on what makes it unique. It's the same dough, the same care – just a shorter journey from our ovens to your table.”

In addition to premium bakery items, customers can stock up on a wide range of everyday essentials through Careem Groceries, including fresh produce, pantry staples, household supplies, stationery, personal care items, electronics, and more – all delivered with the same speed and reliability.

Customers can order from the new bakery collection and everyday essentials by downloading or opening the Careem app and selecting 'Groceries' on the home screen. Careem Plus members benefit from free delivery and exclusive discounts on food and grocery orders, along with savings across a wide range of services including international money transfers, rides, home cleaning, and Careem Bike.

About Careem:

Careem is building 'the everything app' for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 3.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 75 million customers, and built a platform for the region's best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.