Golden Odds Acquires Thaiscore, Launches Predictive Sports Platform In Thailand
New York, NY, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Odds, the global predictive intelligence brand revolutionizing sports betting content, has officially entered the Thai market through the acquisition of - a localized football-focused platform known for real-time score updates and fan engagement.
With this strategic move, Golden Odds introduces AI-powered, expert-verified match predictions to Thai fans via ThaiScore's trusted platform and community channels.
“Thailand is one of the most engaged sports betting markets in Southeast Asia. Through ThaiScore, we're bringing a new level of clarity, excitement, and confidence to how fans follow and forecast matches,” said Andrew Goldie, Founder & CEO of Golden Odds.
Key Highlights:
- Prediction Engine Launch : 40+ data points per match, now live under /previews on .
- Real-time, mobile-friendly livescore service covering local and international fixtures.
- Localization First : All content is Thai-language, mobile-optimized, and written by Thai football experts
- Community Rollout : Official LINE and Telegram channels launching for direct fan engagement
- Monetization Model : Dual focus on affiliate marketing and performance-driven display ads
ThaiScore will continue to operate under its own name and domain, now clearly“powered by Golden Odds,” maintaining its unique voice while gaining access to global tech, content frameworks, and strategic infrastructure.
Golden Odds is also actively expanding in Korea and Indonesia as part of its 2025 Asia roadmap.
###
About Golden Odds
Golden Odds is a global sports predictive intelligence network, offering AI-powered, expert-validated real-time match predictions in multiple languages. The platform empowers sports fans to make smarter, faster, and more confident decisions through dynamic, human-readable insights.
Media Contact:
...
Alan Smith
+44 7452 018 755
DISCLAIMER:
The contents of this press release are for informational purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained in this press release constitutes a consultation or a solicitation for investment or the purchase or sale of any financial asset. Any investment decision should be made after consulting with a professional about your specific circumstances.
The information provided in this press release does not constitute advice or investment opinion, and it should not be relied upon as such. It should not be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell a security. It does not take into account any reader's particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs. Readers should not consider it as financial advice and should consult with their financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Neither the distribution company nor its partners are responsible for any decision made on the basis of this press release. Any decision based on this press release should be made after consulting with a professional. The source of this press release, Golden Odds , must be contacted for any queries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment