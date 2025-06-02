Anti-Parasite Products Market To Reach $18 Billion By 2034, Growing At 4.8% CAGR Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Anti-parasite Products Market Overview (2025-2034) Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anti-parasite products market was valued at approximately $12 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $18 billion by 2034 , growing at a CAGR of 4.8% . Growth is fueled by rising awareness of parasitic infections in humans and animals, climate change effects on parasite distribution, and increasing pet ownership. Get a Sample PDF Brochure: #request-a-sample Key Market Drivers:

Rising Incidence of Parasitic Diseases and Zoonoses

With increasing global warming, urbanization, and changes in land use, there is a surge in parasitic infections affecting both animals and humans (zoonoses). These diseases, such as heartworm in pets and parasitic infestations in livestock, lead to significant health and economic burdens. This growing prevalence drives demand for effective antiparasitic products.

Technological Innovation in Drug Formulations and Biotechnology-Based Therapies

Advances in biotechnology and pharmaceutical formulations have enabled the development of more effective, targeted, and long-lasting antiparasitic treatments. Innovations like slow-release injectables, oral chewables, and combination therapies that target multiple parasites simultaneously are increasing treatment efficacy and user convenience.

Expanding Veterinary Healthcare Amid Increasing Pet Populations

The global rise in pet ownership, especially in urban and suburban areas, has led to greater demand for veterinary services, including preventive parasite control. This growth is supported by increased awareness among pet owners about parasite risks and health maintenance.

Regulatory Evolution Supporting Faster Approvals of Novel Treatments

Regulatory agencies worldwide are streamlining and modernizing approval pathways to expedite market entry for innovative anti-parasitic drugs, especially those addressing unmet needs like drug resistance or novel parasite strains. This regulatory support stimulates R&D investments and market growth.

Growing Demand for Organic and Sustainable Anti-Parasitic Solutions

There is a rising consumer preference for organic, natural, and environmentally sustainable products in veterinary care. This trend is driven by concerns over chemical residues, animal welfare, and environmental impact, pushing companies to innovate green antiparasitic alternatives. Challenges:

Emergence of Drug-Resistant Parasites Hindering Treatment Effectiveness

Parasites are increasingly developing resistance to conventional drugs such as ivermectin and praziquantel, making treatments less effective. This resistance challenges current control strategies and requires ongoing development of novel mechanisms of action to stay ahead.

Stringent Regulatory Hurdles Delaying Product Launches

Despite efforts to streamline approvals, regulatory compliance remains complex, requiring extensive safety and efficacy data. These stringent requirements can delay new product launches and increase R&D costs, particularly in regions with variable regulatory frameworks.

Supply Chain Vulnerabilities Impacting Availability

Global supply chain disruptions-caused by pandemics, geopolitical conflicts, or raw material shortages-affect the consistent availability of anti-parasitic products. Interruptions can lead to treatment gaps, impacting animal health and farmer livelihoods.

Pricing Pressures Due to Consumer Preference for Natural Alternatives

While demand for natural antiparasitic products grows, these alternatives often face price sensitivity issues, as many consumers expect organic products to be affordable. Balancing cost and efficacy presents a commercial challenge for manufacturers. Opportunities:

Development of Organic and Bio-Based Antiparasitic Products

Research into plant extracts, essential oils, and microbial biocontrol agents offers promising routes to develop organic and eco-friendly antiparasitic solutions. These products cater to niche markets seeking chemical-free and sustainable options, presenting new revenue streams.

Telehealth and Subscription Services in Veterinary Care

Digital health technologies and subscription-based delivery of parasite prevention products enable improved pet health management. Telehealth consultations allow for personalized parasite control plans, while subscription models ensure consistent treatment adherence and convenience.

Expansion into Emerging Markets with Growing Healthcare Infrastructure

Emerging economies in Asia, Latin America, and Africa are witnessing rising pet ownership, livestock production, and veterinary infrastructure improvements. These regions represent untapped markets for anti-parasitic products, with growing middle-class populations able to afford preventive healthcare.

R&D Collaborations for Novel Drug Discovery to Address Resistance Issues

Partnerships between pharmaceutical companies, biotech startups, and academic institutions facilitate innovation to overcome drug resistance. Collaborative research accelerates discovery of new drug targets, novel molecules, and delivery systems, ensuring a pipeline of effective antiparasitic agents. Browse full Report - Market Segmentation

Segment Sub-segments Notes/Market Share Product Type Prescription Medications, OTC Products Prescription leads (~65%), OTC ~35% Application Human Health, Veterinary Human 60%, Veterinary 40% Distribution Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Hospitals Retail 50%, Online 25%, Hospitals 25% Formulation Oral, Topical, Injectable Oral 70%, Topical 20%, Injectable 10% End-User Individual Consumers, Healthcare Providers, Veterinary Clinics Consumers 65%, Providers 20%, Vet Clinics 15% Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa NA 42%, Europe 30%, APAC 22%

Regional Insights

North America: Largest Market (42% Market Share)

Market Size and Dominance:

North America leads the global anti-parasitic products market, accounting for roughly 42% of total revenue. The region's dominance is driven by several critical factors:

Advanced Healthcare and Veterinary Infrastructure:

The U.S. and Canada boast highly developed veterinary healthcare systems with widespread access to specialized clinics, hospitals, and diagnostic laboratories. This infrastructure facilitates early detection, treatment, and preventive care for parasitic infections in pets and livestock.

High Pet Ownership:

North America has one of the highest pet ownership rates globally, with over 67% of households owning at least one pet. This large pet population fuels demand for continuous parasite control products such as monthly preventives, flea/tick collars, and injectable treatments.

Robust R&D Ecosystem:

The presence of leading pharmaceutical companies and biotech firms, along with strong government and private sector funding, drives innovation. Cutting-edge drug formulations and novel biotechnological approaches are developed and tested in this region, providing a competitive edge.

Stringent Regulatory Framework:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have rigorous standards ensuring the safety and efficacy of anti-parasitic products. This fosters consumer confidence and accelerates the adoption of new therapies.

Consumer Awareness and Spending Power:

Pet owners in North America show high awareness of parasitic risks and are willing to invest in premium products, including organic and multi-functional treatments.

Europe: Second Largest Market (~30% Market Share), Growing at 6.5% CAGR

Market Characteristics:

Europe is the second-largest market, contributing around 30% of global revenue, and is witnessing steady growth driven by evolving consumer preferences and regulatory support.

Consumer Shift Toward Organic and Sustainable Products:

European consumers have strong environmental and health consciousness. This has led to growing demand for organic, natural, and sustainable anti-parasitic solutions, pushing manufacturers to innovate accordingly.

Diverse Veterinary Healthcare Landscape:

Countries like Germany, France, and the UK have mature veterinary healthcare sectors with well-established distribution networks for animal health products.

Regulatory Harmonization:

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) works to standardize approvals across EU member states, facilitating quicker access to innovative treatments across the region.

Increasing Pet Humanization:

Similar to North America, European pet owners increasingly consider pets as family members, driving demand for preventive healthcare and wellness products.

Emerging Trends:

Subscription models, tele-veterinary services, and personalized treatment plans are gaining traction in metropolitan areas, supporting market growth.

Asia-Pacific: Fastest Growing Region (8% CAGR)

Growth Drivers:

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market due to rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and expanding middle-class populations.

Increasing Pet Ownership:

Urban centers in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are seeing a cultural shift towards pet adoption, with millennials and Gen Z driving demand for pet care products, including anti-parasitics.

Improving Veterinary Healthcare Infrastructure:

Investments in veterinary education, clinics, and diagnostic facilities are enhancing disease management capabilities, fueling market expansion.

Livestock Industry Growth:

Rising demand for animal protein and modernization of agriculture in countries like China and India also contribute to increased use of antiparasitic products in livestock.

Regulatory Developments:

Governments are gradually tightening regulations and encouraging animal health innovation, supporting market entry for new products.

Challenges:

Despite growth, challenges like lack of awareness in rural areas, cost sensitivity, and fragmented distribution channels persist, offering opportunities for education and localized marketing.

Latin America & Middle East/Africa: Emerging Markets with Opportunities and Challenges

Market Potential:

These regions represent nascent but promising markets for antiparasitic products.

Increasing Pet Care Awareness:

In Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico) and Middle East/Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia), growing urban populations and rising pet ownership are gradually driving demand.

Livestock Sector Importance:

Both regions have significant livestock industries where parasite management is critical to productivity and economic stability.

Market Penetration Challenges:

Economic Variability: Lower disposable incomes and economic instability can limit spending on preventive pet care.

Infrastructure Gaps: Limited veterinary healthcare infrastructure and distribution networks can restrict product availability.

Regulatory Heterogeneity: Diverse regulatory environments complicate product approvals and market entry.

Consumer Awareness: Lower awareness levels about parasite-related risks and preventive measures remain an obstacle.

Growth Opportunities:

Increasing governmental and NGO initiatives to improve animal health, combined with expanding middle-class consumers, present future growth prospects. Strategic partnerships, localized marketing, and education campaigns can accelerate adoption.

Competitive Landscape

· Bayer AG

· Merck Animal Health

· Boehringer Ingelheim

· Zoetis

· Virbac

· Elanco Animal Health

· Ceva Santé Animale

· PetIQ

· Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

· Paharpur 3P

· Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

· Perrigo Company plc

· Innovacyn

· VetIQ

· P&G Pet Care

· Novartis AG (Animal Health Division)

· Sanofi (Animal Health Division)

· Vetoquinol SA

· IDEXX Laboratories

· Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

Recent Developments

1. Elanco Animal Health

Product Launch : In October 2024, Elanco received FDA approval for Credelio QuattroTM, a chewable tablet that offers comprehensive protection against six parasites: fleas, ticks, heartworms, roundworms, hookworms, and tapeworms. This product provides 100% protection from heartworm disease from the first monthly dose and starts killing ticks and fleas within hours.

2. Merck Animal Health

Product Expansion : In November 2024, Merck announced the European Commission's approval of BRAVECTO® TriUNO, a three-in-one chewable tablet for dogs that targets both internal and external parasites, including fleas, ticks, roundworms, hookworms, heartworms, and lungworms. This product offers a convenient monthly dosing option.

3. Boehringer Ingelheim

Product Launch : In April 2024, Boehringer Ingelheim introduced NexGard SPECTRA® in India, a chewable tablet that provides broad-spectrum protection against fleas, ticks, heartworms, and intestinal worms. This product is designed for dogs aged two months and above, offering a convenient monthly dosing schedule.

4. Zoetis

Product Launch : In September 2023, Zoetis launched Valcor, an injectable endectocide for cattle that combats over 35 different types of internal and external parasites. This product is part of Zoetis' efforts to expand its portfolio in the livestock sector.

5. Bayer AG

Strategic Partnership : In July 2023, Bayer entered a partnership with the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute to develop emodepside as a treatment for soil-transmitted helminths in humans. This collaboration aims to address neglected tropical diseases affecting impoverished communities.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Increased Awareness and Education on Parasitic Infections:

Growing public and veterinary awareness about the health risks posed by parasitic infections-such as heartworm, ticks, fleas, and gastrointestinal parasites-is leading to earlier diagnosis and proactive prevention. Educational campaigns by veterinary associations, pet care brands, and government bodies are encouraging pet owners and livestock farmers to prioritize parasite control, boosting product demand.

Innovative Drug Formulations and Biotechnology Advances:

Advances in drug development, including slow-release injectables, combination therapies, and biotechnology-based products (e.g., monoclonal antibodies), enhance treatment efficacy and user convenience. These innovations reduce dosing frequency, improve safety profiles, and help overcome resistance issues, making anti-parasitic treatments more effective and attractive to end-users.

Regulatory Incentives Speeding Up Approvals:

Regulatory agencies in key markets are increasingly adopting expedited review processes, conditional approvals, and priority pathways for breakthrough veterinary products. These initiatives reduce time-to-market for novel therapies, encouraging pharmaceutical companies to invest more in R&D and bringing advanced solutions faster to consumers.

Rising Pet Ownership Boosting Veterinary Product Demand:

The global increase in pet ownership-driven by urbanization, changing lifestyles, and growing awareness of pet welfare-has expanded the market size. More pets mean higher need for routine preventive treatments and therapeutic interventions, propelling demand for a broad range of anti-parasitic products.

Restraints

Drug Resistance Impacting Efficacy:

Overuse and misuse of anti-parasitic drugs have led to the emergence of resistant parasite strains, reducing treatment effectiveness. This resistance creates challenges for veterinary practitioners and manufacturers to maintain product efficacy, necessitating ongoing research and formulation of novel agents.

Stringent and Lengthy Regulatory Processes:

While regulatory incentives exist, many markets still require extensive safety and efficacy testing before approving new veterinary products. These long and costly procedures can delay product launches, increase development expenses, and limit the pace of innovation.

Supply Chain Disruptions Affecting Availability:

Global supply chain issues-such as raw material shortages, logistics delays, and geopolitical conflicts-can disrupt the consistent availability of anti-parasitic products. These disruptions risk stockouts, price volatility, and reduced access, especially in emerging and rural markets.

Price Sensitivity and Demand for Organic Alternatives:

Consumers, particularly in price-sensitive regions, may prefer cheaper or natural alternatives over conventional chemical drugs. The growing demand for organic, sustainable, and“green” antiparasitic solutions challenges manufacturers to balance efficacy with affordability and environmental safety.

Opportunities

Natural and Sustainable Product Development:

There is a rising market trend for bio-based and organic anti-parasitic products that offer environmentally friendly and residue-free treatment options. Developing effective natural compounds-derived from plants, essential oils, or microbes-can attract eco-conscious consumers and meet regulatory push for sustainability.

Digital and Telehealth Innovations in Veterinary Care:

The integration of digital health platforms, tele-veterinary consultations, and subscription-based delivery services is revolutionizing how pet owners access and administer antiparasitic treatments. These innovations improve compliance, personalized care, and convenience, creating new revenue streams and customer engagement models.

Expansion into Underpenetrated Emerging Markets:

Many emerging economies in Asia, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East show growing pet ownership, improving veterinary infrastructure, and rising disposable incomes. These regions represent significant growth potential for anti-parasitic product manufacturers willing to invest in local partnerships, tailored marketing, and education initiatives.

Partnerships for R&D Breakthroughs:

Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, academic institutions, and government agencies can accelerate discovery of novel antiparasitic molecules, vaccine candidates, and diagnostic tools. Such partnerships reduce costs, share expertise, and foster innovation to combat drug resistance and enhance treatment options.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (抗寄生虫製品市場), Korean (기생충 방지 제품 시장), Chinese (抗寄生虫产品市场), French (Marché des produits antiparasitaires), German (Markt für Antiparasitenprodukte), and Italian (Mercato dei prodotti antiparassitari), etc.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: #request-a-sample

More Research Finding –

Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market

The global nutricosmetic ingredients market is valued at approximately $5.2 billion in 2024, with projections indicating growth to around $9 billion by 2034. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Grain Protectants Market

The global grain protectants market was valued at approximately USD 925.22 million. Projections indicate that by 2034, the market is expected to reach around USD 1.5 billion, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.5% during the 2025–2034 forecast period.



Insecticides Market

The Insecticides Market is expected to grow at 5.40% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 22.15 Billion by 2029 from USD 13.80 Billion in 2020.



Ferrous Bisglycinate Market

The global ferrous bisglycinate market is valued at approximately $350 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $650 million by 2034. This growth indicates a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 6.8% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034.



Potassium Supplement Market

The global potassium supplement market is poised to reach approximately $1.2 billion in 2024, driven by increasing awareness of health benefits related to potassium's role in cardiovascular health, blood pressure regulation, and overall wellness. The projected market value for 2034 is expected to expand to around $2.5 billion, reflecting a robust growth trajectory. This suggests a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 7.5% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Copper Supplement Market

The global copper supplement market is valued at approximately $1.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach around $2.5 billion by 2034. This indicates a robust market growth trajectory, translating to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 7.8% from 2025 to 2034.



Boron Supplement Market

The global boron supplement market is valued at approximately $450 million, driven by increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with boron, including its role in bone health and hormone regulation. The market is projected to reach around $800 million by 2034, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 6.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Micronutrient Premixes Market

The global micromineral premixes market is projected to reach approximately $7.5 billion in 2024, driven by the growing demand for fortified animal feeds and health supplements. This market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%, potentially reaching around $12.2 billion by 2034.



Aconitin Market

The aconitine market is valued at approximately $220 million, reflecting increasing demand in pharmaceutical applications due to its potency and utility in pain management and anti-cancer therapies. The market is anticipated to grow at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, potentially reaching a value of $405 million by 2034.



Siler Extract Market

The global market for Siler Extract is valued at approximately $1.2 billion, driven by increasing consumer awareness regarding health benefits and sustainable practices. The market is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, with an estimated value reaching $2.6 billion by 2034. This growth corresponds to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4%, reflecting a heightened demand for herbal and natural extracts in various sectors, including food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.



Congenital Hyperinsulinism HI Drugs Market

The global market for congenital hyperinsulinism (HI) drugs is projected to reach USD 520 million in 2024, driven by increasing diagnoses and treatment advancements. The anticipated growth trajectory reflects a robust CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2034, forecasting a market value of approximately USD 1.2 billion by 2034.



Lutein-loaded Nanoliposomes Market

The market for lutein-loaded nanoliposomes is valued at approximately $150 million, reflecting a growing interest in advanced delivery systems for nutraceuticals. The market is anticipated to reach around $450 million by 2034, driven by an increasing consumer focus on eye health and the rising prevalence of age-related macular degeneration. The projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the period from 2025 to 2034 is estimated at 12.1%.



1-Thioglycerol Market

The global 1-thioglycerol market is valued at approximately USD 150 million, with a projected growth trajectory anticipating a market value of around USD 250 million by 2034. This reflects a robust CAGR of about 5.5% during the forecast period (2025–2034).



Xylan Market

The global xylan market is valued at approximately $620 million in 2024, with expectations to reach around $1.1 billion by 2034, driven by increasing demand in food, pharmaceuticals, and biofuels. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 6% from 2025 to 2034.



Packaging Primers Market

The global packaging primers market is valued at approximately $3.2 billion, driven by increasing demand for innovative and sustainable packaging solutions across various industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. The market is anticipated to reach around $5.5 billion by 2034, reflecting significant growth opportunities.



DHA from Algae Market

The global market for DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid) derived from algae is valued at approximately $300 million. The market is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period, anticipating a reach of about $750 million by 2034, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.



Isopropyl Methylphenol IPMP Market

The global isopropyl methylphenol (IPMP) market is valued at approximately $320 million in 2024, with expectations to reach around $500 million by 2034. This projection reflects a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% over the period from 2025 to 2034.



Heat-drying Moisture Analyzers Market

The global heat-drying moisture analyzers market is valued at approximately $310 million in 2024, with expectations to grow significantly, reaching about $590 million by 2034. This trajectory reflects a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 6.8% for the period from 2025 to 2034.



Industrial Labels Market

The global industrial labels market is valued at approximately $50 billion, driven by increasing demand across manufacturing, logistics, and retail sectors. The market is anticipated to witness significant growth, projecting a value of around $80 billion by 2034. This growth reflects a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.1% during the forecast period of 2025–2034.



Polyquaternium Market

The global polyquaternium market is projected to reach approximately $1.5 billion in value in 2024, with a forecasted growth to nearly $2.5 billion by 2034. This growth reflects a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 5.2% from 2025 to 2034.



CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Phone: + 1704 266 3234 Email: ...