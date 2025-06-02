403
Edelman UK Names New CEO As Ruth Warder Steps Down
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Edelman has named Julian Payne, the agency's global chair of crisis and risk and EMEA chair of corporate affairs, its new UK CEO, after Ruth Warder stepped down.
Payne (pictured, left) will now lead Edelman's UK operations, overseeing the business based in London, while maintaining his existing global crisis and risk role.
Warder (pictured, right) leaves the firm at the end of June; her next move is not yet known but will be announced imminently. She joined Edelman in 2004 with the firm's acquisition of UK consumer agency Jackie Cooper PR , where she was managing director until the JCPR brand was retired in 2013. In 2019, she became chief client officer and EMEA brand chair.
Warder was named as co-CEO along with Hugh Taggart in 2021 , and became CEO on his departure in 2023. Taggart then moved to FleishmanHillard in 2024 and has recently moved on as the new EMEA CEO of Weber Shandwick.
Before joining Edelman in 2022, Payne was communications secretary to The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (now King Charles III and Queen Camilla), where he led the communications strategy across the royal household.
He has also held senior positions at the BBC, Burberry, and Sky Television. Earlier in his career, Julian built extensive experience in agency roles, beginning at Lynne Franks PR and later as a partner at boutique agency Henry's House, where his clients included BT, ITV, Honda F1, and Virgin Media.
During his time at Edelman, Payne has counselled multinational clients on reputation, leadership, and trust in an increasingly complex stakeholder environment, and he has led the expansion of the agency's corporate affairs capabilities across the EMEA region.
In his new role, Payne will report to EMEA president and CEO, AJ Hesselink, who described Payne as“a proven leader with deep expertise in corporate affairs, reputation, and crisis advisory” and added:“His strategic judgement and trusted counsel have already made a real difference to our clients and our business. I'm excited to see him build on our momentum as we continue to grow, innovate, and evolve Edelman UK.”
Payne said:“It's an enormous privilege to take on the role of CEO for Edelman UK. This is a business with exceptional talent, an enviable roster of clients, and a deep commitment to innovation and impact.
“Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to support organisations as they have navigated their way through times of profound change – whether geopolitical shifts, the climate crisis, or the rapid evolution of technology. That experience has shaped my belief that the most successful businesses are those that anticipate what's coming next and stay relentlessly focused on building trust with their audiences. I am also honoured to be working alongside our talented teams to build the next chapter of Edelman here in the UK.”
Of the outgoing UK CEO, Hesselink said:“I want to sincerely thank Ruth Warder for her outstanding leadership over the past four years, for the impact she has made as a steward of our Brand practice across EMEA and for the significant impact she has had within the firm for the past 15 years.
“Ruth has played a critical role in winning and growing some of our largest clients, advancing our integrated capabilities, and driving creative excellence - including nine Cannes Lions wins last year. She leaves behind a strong and dynamic leadership team and a UK business well-positioned for the future.”
Warder said:“It has been an absolute honour and a privilege to be part of the Edelman journey over the past 15 years. A huge and heartfelt thank you to our outstandingly talented and brilliant team and to our incredible clients who partner with the UK business. I am delighted to pass the baton to Julian, who I have worked alongside for the past four years and know will be brilliant in the role, Edelman UK will go from strength to strength under Julian's leadership.”
