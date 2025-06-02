Crush Colossal Kaiju With A Game-Changing Blow: KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME Unveils Details For Original Story!

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on Naoya Matsumoto's hit manga series, Kaiju No. 8, currently serialized on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ and with over 18 million copies printed and distributed in Japan (including digital editions) across 15 published volumes, the anime Kaiju No. 8 has garnered immense popularity not only in Japan but also overseas, particularly in North America. Building on this global success, Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME, a new title for smartphones and PC, is being developed by the powerhouse team of Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G.

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA © Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Today, during the Kaiju No. 8: Defense Force Boot Camp in Yokohama event, brand-new information regarding the original story of Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME was officially announced.

Mysterious gates known as the Kaiju Dimensional Gates have suddenly appeared due to the actions of a certain Kaiju. In this new Kaiju No. 8 world, where Kaiju with unknown powers appear not only in Japan but across the globe, Identified Kaiju that were once thought to be defeated now confront the Defense Force by passing through these Kaiju Dimensional Gates.

On top of that, unknown Kaiju possessing special abilities-and seemingly responsible for the creation of these Kaiju Dimensional Gates-continue to cross over the boundary between dimensions to launch their attacks. Their appearance has led to a series of battles against colossal Kaiju.

In addition, the Closing Order with Zero Restrictions (CLOZER), a newly formed special unit established to investigate the mysteries surrounding the Kaiju Dimensional Gates, has been officially unveiled, along with original character Sagan Shinomiya.

Sagan Shinomiya, the leader of CLOZER, is the adoptive older sister (not related by blood) of Kikoru Shinomiya. This original game character moved to the United States and enlisted in the American Defense Force after being adopted into the Shinomiya family. Although details about Sagan Shinomiya's weaponry and the battles she will face remain under wraps, players can look forward to her key role in the action-packed story ahead.

Finally, it has been officially announced that Japanese voice actress Akari Kito will be voicing the newly revealed original character Sagan Shinomiya !

A special greetings video from Akari Kito has also been released in which she shared her thoughts on joining the project: "I'll be joining as an original character for the game. I'm thrilled about it! I think Sagan has this tough look to her and just comes across as so cool. I think she's pretty serious, but she's also a great and honest person. I've been so excited to play this character and record her lines."

Title: KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME

Planning & Production: Akatsuki Games Inc., TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Development & Operation: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Publicity Cooperation: TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Distribution: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Available Platforms: App Store,Google Play, Steam

Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French

Price: Free-to-play (with in-app purchases) Copyright Notice:

Based on the popular manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, currently serialized on Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha) since 2020, the anime Kaiju No. 8 portrays intense battles between the Japan Defense Force, tasked with eliminating Kaiju, the monstrous creatures that routinely threaten human lives. The original manga has surpassed 18 million copies in circulation (including digital editions), and the series has accumulated over 700 million views on Shonen Jump+ as of April 2025.

The anime aired from April to June 2024 and quickly gained massive popularity, reaching No. 1 on domestic daily rankings across major streaming platforms in Japan. A theatrical compilation of Season 1, along with the side story "Hoshina's Day Off," was released on March 28, 2025. The anime's Season 2 is officially scheduled to air in July 2025.



. Company Overview: Akatsuki Games Inc.

It is our mission to connect the emotions of people around the world by putting our beliefs and "why" into games. We challenge ourselves to create global hits as a world-class game company with the highest standards of development and operation in Japan.

In addition to the experience of operating games such as Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.) and Romancing SaGa Re; Universe (published by SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.), we are taking on the challenges of using high-end 3D graphics display and development on multiple devices. We will deliver the highest quality games for everyone around the world to enjoy.



Founded: December 2021

Representative: CEO Yuki Totsuka

Headquarters: 8F oak meguro, 2-13-30 Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan Business Activities: Game Development & Operations

Please be sure to include the following copyright notice when publishing articles or images related to this release:

