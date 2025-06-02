Hubject, Heliox, Accelera By Cummins, & Blue Bird Announce First Commercial Deployment Of Intl. Standard Compliant V2G

Collaboration among all four companies delivers a scalable and ISO 15118-20 compliant approach to V2G for commercial deployment

LOS ANGELES AND ATLANTA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- - Hubject and Heliox, A Siemens Business have announced a strategic collaboration with Accelera by CumminsTM, the zero-emissions business segment of Cummins Inc., and Blue Bird Corporation to deliver the first commercial deployment of an interoperable, standards compliant vehicle to grid (V2G ) charging solution powered by ISO 15118-20.This milestone marks a significant step forward for the electric vehicle (EV) industry, demonstrating the first commercial implementation of ISO 15118-20-the international standard that defines secure, bi-directional communication between EVs and charging infrastructure.Through this collaboration:.Hubject delivers the trusted digital infrastructure enabling secure Plug&Charge functionality, ensuring seamless authentication and authorization between vehicle and charger..Heliox provides advanced V2G-capable DC fast chargers engineered to meet ISO 15118-20 requirements..Accelera by Cummins supplies the innovative, fully integrated electric powertrains that support V2G integration..Blue Bird delivers electric school buses that not only draw power from the grid but also return energy back, enabling new revenue streams and enhanced grid resilience."This collaboration represents a turning point for the EV ecosystem," said David Aspinwall, President, Heliox, A Siemens Business. "By combining leading-edge hardware, software, and vehicle technology with the ISO 15118-20 standard, we're laying the foundation for a truly interoperable and scalable V2G future."ISO 15118-20, the latest evolution of the ISO 15118 standard, supports secure, encrypted communication between EVs and chargers while enabling new functionalities such as bi-directional energy transfer, load management, and Plug&Charge authentication without RFID cards or mobile apps. This deployment proves these capabilities can work in the real world-across different brands, systems, and use cases."This is a major leap toward enabling a more dynamic, intelligent energy ecosystem," said Amit Bhonsle, Head of Product – North America at Hubject. "We're proud to support this groundbreaking V2G application with our secure Plug&Charge ecosystem, built to meet the demands of ISO 15118-20."As grid demands increase and fleets transition to electric, V2G offers immense potential for grid balancing, cost savings, and energy resilience-especially for high-utilization fleets such as school buses.This project demonstrates that the future of e-mobility is not just electric-but intelligent, integrated, and interactive.About HubjectHubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Hubject is a leader in Plug&Charge technology, using ISO 15118 -2 and -20 standards to deliver secure, seamless EV charging experiences. Through its eRoaming platform intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and eMobility Service Providers (EMPs) to provide standardized access to charging infrastructure. Hubject operates the world's largest cross-provider charging network, connecting over 1,000,000 charging points and more than 2,750 B2B partners across 70 countries. Hubject's global headquarters is in Berlin, with North American and Asia Pacific subsidiaries based in Los Angeles, Shanghai and Singapore. Follow us on LinkedIn.About Heliox, A Siemens BusinesseMobility is crucial for achieving global climate goals. Siemens eMobility and Heliox, A Siemens Business are dedicated to integrating it into everyday life, contributing to a more sustainable future. Our portfolio encompasses all aspects of smart and efficient AC and DC charging infrastructure, including IoT-connected hardware, software, and a comprehensive service offering. We particularly focus on the growing eTruck and eBus segment, providing solutions for depots and fleets. Our customers include Charge Point Operators, OEMs, energy suppliers, and fleet operators. Together, we take a holistic approach to eMobility and offer comprehensive solutions tailored to every requirement. In December 2023, Heliox, a technology leader in DC fast charging solutions for eBus and eTruck fleets based in the Netherlands, became part of Siemens. For more information about Heliox, please visit .Hubject ContactStuart BarnesHead of Marketing...Heliox, A Siemens Business ContactAllison BrittPublic Relations...

