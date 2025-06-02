Coley Brown Joins Portage Point Partners As Managing Director In Turnaround & Restructuring Services
"I am thrilled to join Portage Point and contribute to the firm's outstanding reputation and impact in turnaround and restructuring," said Coley Brown. "I look forward to working alongside this blue chip team and leveraging the immense knowledge and expertise on this platform to help clients navigate their most challenging and complex transactions."
"Along with the recent addition of Olivier Blechner , Coley joins Portage Point at an exciting phase of growth for the TRS practice and the firm," said Tom Studebaker , Managing Director and Co-Head of TRS. "Coley brings deep expertise that will be leveraged across the TRS team, as well as our other integrated suite of services including performance improvement, transaction advisory services, transaction execution services, interim management, investment banking and office of the CFO. We are excited to have him join the team."
"Throughout his career, Coley has demonstrated exceptional operational execution and leadership," stated Matthew Ray , Founder and CEO of Portage Point. "His ability to craft and implement effective restructuring strategies has consistently resulted in driving stakeholder value and delivering meaningful client outcomes. I look forward to seeing the positive contributions he will bring to Portage Point."
About Portage Point Partners
Portage Point Partners is a business advisory, interim management and investment banking firm intensely focused on the middle market. Our blue chip team leverages bulge bracket experience in consulting, operations, finance, accounting, investment banking and investing to provide unmatched transactional, operational and financial perspectives to middle market stakeholders. The Portage Point cross-functional platform is uniquely architected to offer fully integrated capabilities and solutions that identify value capture, mitigate risk and positively impact outcomes at every stage of the ever-changing middle market business lifecycle. From ideation to monetization, Portage Point delivers excellence across transaction advisory services, transaction execution services, office of the CFO, performance improvement, interim management, investment banking, operational turnaround and financial restructuring. Learn how Portage Point can positively impact your business .
