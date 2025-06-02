Robo Co-Op Partners With AVPN As Japan Market Strategic Partner For USD 15-Million AI Opportunity Fund: Asia-Pacific Initiative (First Phase), Supported By Google And ADB
The AI Opportunity Fund: Asia-Pacific aimed at supporting workers across the Asia-Pacific regions who are most affected by workforce transitions driven by AI.
Robo Co-op's Role
Robo Co-op has been selected as the Japan Market Strategic Partner. The organization was highly recognized for its track record in reskilling and promoting remote work using AI, particularly for diverse groups such as single mothers and refugees.
Until December 2026, Robo Co-op will support local training partners in Japan to develop and deliver trainer workshops to the workers and customized curricula tailored to local needs of various worker communities in Japan.
About Robo Co-op
Robo Co-op is a pioneering cooperative founded and led by refugees, dedicated to the digital inclusion of marginalized communities. With a vision to co-create 100,000 job opportunities, Robo Co-op provides group learning and remote work opportunities that build technical skills, resilience, and social capital. Learn more about Robo Co-op from her .
About AVPN
AVPN is the largest network of social investors in Asia, comprising over 600 funders and resource providers across 33 markets. Our mission is to increase the flow and effectiveness of financial, human, and intellectual capital in Asia by enabling members to channel resources towards impact. As an ecosystem builder, AVPN enables its members to connect, learn, act, and lead across key pillars and improve the effectiveness of deployed capital, bringing local field needs, regional expertise, and policy insights to the forefront. For more information about AVPN and our work, please visit our website and read our latest Annual Review 2023/24 .
Media Inquiries
For media inquiries about Robo Co-op and participation in the AI Opportunity Fund
Jintae Kim (Founder / CEO)
Robo Co-op Official Email - [email protected]
