PGD Eco Solutions, Inc. Announces Name Change To Intelithrive, Inc. And Launches New Website To Reflect Strategic Business Pivot

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PGD Eco Solutions, Inc. (OTC: PGDE), an emerging public company, announces a corporate name change to Intelithrive, Inc. (“Company”), reflecting its strategic pivot to becoming a next-generation incubator focused on artificial intelligence (AI), software-as-a-service (SaaS), and digital innovation.

As part of this transformation, the Company has officially launched its new corporate website at and appointed two key executives to lead the company into its next phase of growth.

Strategic Rebrand Reflects AI and SaaS Incubation Focus

The new name, Intelithrive, Inc. represents the Company's evolution from its legacy operations in environmental solutions to a bold, forward-looking mission of accelerating innovation through incubation, investment, and operational support. The Company aims to launch, acquire, and nurture AI-powered startups in sectors including fintech, predictive analytics, consumer platforms, and decentralized technologies.

Website Launch

The newly unveiled website, , offers insight into the company's strategic direction, portfolio ambitions, and brand identity. It also serves as a hub for investors, partners, and entrepreneurs interested in collaborating with Intelithrive.

“Intelithrive marks a new chapter as we build a platform that empowers disruptive ideas to thrive,” said the CEO.“With a sharper focus and stronger team, we're excited to drive shareholder value through innovation.”

About Intelithrive

Intelithrive Inc. (formerly PGD Eco Solutions Inc.) is a public company headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida, dedicated to launching and scaling disruptive startups at the intersection of artificial intelligence, software, and digital innovation. Through a proprietary incubation model, the company identifies high-potential ideas and accelerates their development through capital, technology, and leadership support - .

