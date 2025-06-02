CGC Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Canopy Growth Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit With The Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: CGC ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 30, 2024 and February 6, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 3, 2025.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate .

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at , or by email at [email protected] .

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Canopy Growth experienced significant production costs related to the launch of Claybourne pre-rolled joints in Canada. These costs, along with costs related to the Company's vaporizer devices, were likely to have a negative impact on its gross margin and overall financial performance. The Company overstated the effectiveness of its cost reduction measures. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Canopy Growth, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,



Office: 310-301-3335

[email protected]

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED