Jumo Health Appoints Brittany Erana Chief Executive Officer To Lead Next Phase Of Growth

Erana joins the award-winning clinical trial solutions company to build patient-first solutions that accelerate study participation

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumo Health , a global leader in optimizing the patient experience in clinical trials, today announced the appointment of Brittany Erana as Chief Executive Officer. With more than 20 years of experience in digitally enabled research and patient-centered innovation, Erana will lead the company's next stage of strategic growth focused on increasing patient activation and reducing trial dropout rates.

Prior to joining Jumo Health, Erana served as General Manager of patient first digital solutions at PPD, one of the world's leading contract research organizations. There, she oversaw digital transformation strategies that modernized clinical research operations, enhanced patient experience, and improved data collection.

"Building the future of healthcare with the patient at the center has been the throughline of my career," said Erana. "I'm thrilled to be joining Jumo Health at this pivotal moment to help transform how people are engaged in clinical research from first touch to final visit, and improving how our clients bring new therapies to market for those who need them most."

Erana will be responsible for guiding Jumo Health through a dynamic phase of growth and transformation in partnership with Falfurrias Management Partners, who acquired Jumo Health in August 2024. Her focus will be on expanding Jumo Health's capabilities through organic and acquisitive growth opportunities, enabling the company to address key friction points in trial awareness, accessibility, and adherence, especially for underrepresented patient populations.

"As trial dropout rates rise, protocol complexity increases, and timelines lengthen, sponsors need more than study awareness campaigns; they need personalized, scalable patient experience solutions," said Adam Cossman, Jumo Health's Executive Chairman and an executive advisor on the Falfurrias team. "Brittany's leadership will be pivotal in meeting this need and building upon Jumo Health's legacy in clinical innovation."

About Jumo Health

Jumo Health ( ) is the global leader in patient experience optimization, leveraging behavioral science, health literacy, and creative storytelling to drive informed participation in clinical trials. We enable patients to uncover the information they need, in the formats they desire, accessed via the channels they prefer, to become active clinical trial participants. Spanning 24 therapeutic areas and 180 conditions in 90 languages, our human-centered educational solutions are the choice of 17 of the world's top 25 life sciences companies to help them reduce stigma, eliminate fear, and build trust with target patient populations, including those which are historically underrepresented. By creating accessible, relevant, and impactful communications, we empower patients to take charge of their health, remove barriers to clinical trial participation, and ultimately contribute to better outcomes.

About Falfurrias

Falfurrias Capital Partners is an operationally focused middle-market private equity fund focused on investing in growth companies. The team is comprised of investors and proven operators, as well as in-house resources across strategy & market insights, risk & integration, talent, and technology. The fund is managed by Falfurrias Management Partners, a Charlotte-based private equity firm founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl Jr., former chairman and CEO of Bank of America; Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America; and Managing Partner Ed McMahan. The firm has raised $3.6 billion across seven funds and invests in growing, middle-market businesses in sectors where the firm's operational resources, relationships, and sector expertise can be employed to complement portfolio company executive teams in support of growth objectives. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Jumo Health

