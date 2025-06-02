Formfactor, Inc. Announces Purchase Of New Manufacturing Facility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fit-for-purpose Facility Will Provide Significant Operational Flexibility as the Company Continues to Execute on its Long-Term Growth Strategy

LIVERMORE, Calif., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), a leading provider of test and measurement technologies for the semiconductor industry, today announced that it has purchased a manufacturing site in Farmers Branch, Texas. The site, which comprises four structures and includes 50,000 square feet of clean room space, was purchased for $55 million dollars.

Commenting on the purchase, Mike Slessor, CEO of FormFactor, Inc., said,“FormFactor's purchase of the Farmers Branch, Texas manufacturing facility enables us to acquire a scarce, fit-for-purpose asset that aligns with our strategic roadmap and provides significant operational flexibility. Located in a lower-operating cost region, it is one of a handful of existing facilities in the U.S. that has a clean room and comes equipped with the infrastructure to meet our future manufacturing needs.”

Slessor added,“As we've said for some time, we are seeing increased test intensity driven by the adoption of advanced packaging technologies, which is in turn driving increased demand for FormFactor's probe-card products. This is evident in the recent rapid growth of our High Bandwidth Memory, or HBM, probe-card revenue, and we expect this advanced-packaging driven growth to continue.”.

“The purchase of this facility, for a competitive price, creates optionality for us in cost-effectively meeting this anticipated increasing long-term demand, and it will be an important step forward as we refine our operational strategy.”

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full semiconductor product life cycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the federal securities laws, including with respect to the Company's future financial and operating results, and the Company's plans, strategies and objectives for future operations. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future financial and operating results, including under the heading“Outlook” above, market trends, conditions in and the growth of the semiconductor industry and the Company's performance, and other statements regarding the Company's business. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as“may,”“might,”“will,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“forecast,”“continue,” and "prospect," and the negative or plural of these words and similar expressions, and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in and impacts from export control, tariffs and other trade barriers; changes in demand for the Company's products; customer-specific demand; market opportunity; anticipated industry trends; the availability, benefits, and speed of customer acceptance or implementation of new products and technologies; manufacturing, processing, and design capacity, goals, expansion, volumes, and progress; difficulties or delays in research and development; industry seasonality; risks to the Company's realization of benefits from acquisitions; reliance on customers or third parties (including suppliers); changes in macro-economic environments; events affecting global and regional economic and market conditions and stability such as tariffs, military conflicts, political volatility, infectious diseases and pandemics, and similar factors, operating separately or in combination; and other factors, including those set forth in the Company's most current annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there are varying barriers to international trade, including restrictive trade and export regulations such as the US-China restrictions, dynamic tariffs, trade disputes between the U.S. and other countries, and national security developments or tensions, that may substantially restrict or condition our sales to or in certain countries, increase the cost of doing business internationally, and disrupt our supply chain. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements within this press release will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of the Company. Unless required by law, the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

