GREEN COAST PET® LAUNCHES PAWNUT BUTTER® THE DOUGHTM COOKIE DOUGH Treats

Pawnut Butter THE DOUGH cookie dough flavors: Pumpkin, Honey, Coconut and Flaxseed

Clementine loves Pawnut Butter THE DOUGH cookie dough

Pawnut Butter THE DOUGH in Green Coast Pet lickmat

Green Coast Pet introduces Pawnut Butter THE DOUGH cookie dough treats to be served raw or baked in 4 flavors: Pumpkin, Honey, Coconut and Flaxseed

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Green Coast Pet ®, the national trend-leading pet treat and supplement brand, announced today the introduction of Pawnut Butter® The DoughTM cookie dough treats, complementing its original, and very successful, Pawnut Butter® peanut butter treats. Like Pawnut Butter peanut butter treats, Pawnut Butter The Dough cookie dough treats come in 4 great flavors: Peanut Butter & Pumpkin, Peanut Butter and Coconut, Peanut Butter and Honey, and Peanut Butter and Flax. This new trendsetting and versatile treat concept broadens the treat category beyond traditional baked, dried or extruded dog treats.

Pawnut Butter The Dough cookie dough treats are great for: baking tasty cookies, treating without baking, stuffing toys and lickmats and wrapping pills! These versatile cookie dough treats are perfect for making freshly baked Pawnut Butter cookies at home, easily and quickly . Dogs love the smell and taste of freshly baked golden brown Pawnut Butter cookies. You will love the fun of making them and watching your dog enjoy them. Dogs love The Dough unbaked as well! The Dough is soft and easy to roll into smaller balls to give your dog the size of treat you want without lots of crumbs. Because The Dough is soft and moldable, it is great for lickmats and stuffable toys. For lickmats, just push the dough into the lickmat and Voila!, lots of engagement and enjoyment for your furry friend! For stuffable toys, roll the size of treat you want to put into the toy, insert and watch them have a great time. Tired of struggles to get your pet to take their pills? The Dough is also a great pillwrap! Incredibly tasty, just stuff the pill in an appropriate size ball of The Dough and watch both disappear. Your dog will love pill time!

Made in the United States, these soft cookie dough treats are free of artificial preservatives, corn, wheat, soy and added sugar.

“Everyone loves cookie dough and your dog will love ours that is made especially for them! Pawnut Butter The Dough cookie dough treats are revolutionary and versatile. You can bake The Dough into delicious and fragrant cookies, treat your dogs with The Dough unbaked, stuff your toys and lickmats with the Dough and get your dogs to take their pills with a big tail wag!” said Nick Massey of Green Coast Pet.“This is an innovative, new treat category on-trend with what pet parents want, to treat their dogs and participate in the experience in a convenient way. Whether it is baking fresh cookies and participating in the fun of their dogs enjoyment or simply treating unbaked cookie dough to their furry friends, it is all participatory fun. The Dough is also a great occupier in a lickmat or stuffed toy. It also can be used as a great pill wrap for those hard to administer pills. At Green Coast Pet, we believe that our retail partners will be able to offer a truly new, trendsetting and fun treat, expanding the treat category for their customers in a unique and fun way!”

Pawnut Butter The Dough cookie dough treats will be distributed at wholesale by Phillips Pet Food and Supplies, Veterinary Service, Inc., S&S Pet Supplies, Faire and Wholesalepet

About Green Coast Pet

Green Coast Pet® is a national trend-leading pet treat and supplement brand offering pets nationwide its Pawnut Butter®, Pawnut Butter with Honey TM, Pawnut Butter with PumpkinTM and Pawnut Butter with Coconut® peanut butter dog treats; Green Coast Pet® Pawnut Butter® The DoughTM with Pumpkin, Pawnut Butter® The DoughTM with Honey, Pawnut Butter® The DoughTM with Coconut and Pawnut Butter® The DoughTM with Flax cookie dough treats, Green Coast Pet® Chicken and Beef Liver Crisps single ingredient air dried meat dog treats; Green Coast Pet® unsweetened apple sauce dog treats and Green Coast Pet® unsweetened applesauce with pumpkin dog treats; Green Coast Pet® Lickable peanut butter flavored Hemp, Calming, Probiotic and Hip and Joint dog supplements; Green Coast Pet® full spectrum and broad spectrum hemp oil and chew supplements for dogs and cats; and its Green Coast Pet ® Pill-a-PetTM pill wraps.

Media: Nick Massey

Nick Massey

Green Coast Pet

...

