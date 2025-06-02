Premio Introduces 3.5” Industrial Motherboard With Intel® Coretm Ultra Processors For OEM Edge AI System Builders

ct-dml02 top down image

CT-DML01 industrial motherboard delivers breakthrough NPU AI acceleration and power efficiency in a compact single board computer form factor

- Dustin Seetoo, VP of Product Marketing

INDUSTRY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Premio Inc., a global leader in rugged edge AI computing and industrial display technology, announces the launch of its latest high performance 3.5” single board computer (SBC), the CT-DML01 3.5" SBC Industrial Motherboard with Intel® CoreTM Ultra Processors; codenamed: Meteor Lake-U. Purpose built for demanding embedded and edge AI applications, the CT-DML01 delivers next generation compute power, advanced AI acceleration, and versatile I/O in a compact 3.5” standard footprint.

“As a manufacturer of industrial and edge computing solutions, board-level building blocks enable OEM system builders the turnkey scalability needed for their intelligent edge AI solutions.,” said Dustin Seetoo, VP of product marketing at Premio Inc.“This compact SBC delivers powerful AI performance directly on the silicon and flexible I/O in an ultra-reliable form factor-perfect for industrial OEM applications that demand real-time intelligence, remote connectivity, and powerful compute at the edge.”

Powered by Intel's 14th Gen CoreTM Ultra Processor, the CT-DML01 moves beyond traditional monolithic designs to bring enhanced performance and energy efficiency. It features a hybrid configuration of Intel's latest Performance Cores, Efficiency Cores, and newly introduced Low-Power Efficient (LP-E) Cores which dynamically balance power and performance across diverse workloads. Additionally, Intel's AI Boost NPU (Neural Processing Unit) is integrated directly onto the board, providing dedicated acceleration for edge AI and inference specific tasks-without taxing the CPU or GPU resources and provides low power efficiency. This makes the CT-DML01 a powerful building block solution for real-time, AI-powered workloads in edge computing deployments.

CT-DML01 Key Features:

- Supports 14th Gen. Intel® CoreTM Ultra Processors - 125U & 155U

- DDR5-4800 SO-DIMM. Max. up to 32GB

- Quad independent display

- 3x 2.5 GbE Ethernet Ports

- Rich, High Speed I/O featuring USB Type C

- M.2 Expansion for wireless, storage, and modular connectivity

- TPM 2.0 for hardware level security

- Supports Windows 11 IoT Enterprise

Designed for industrial reliability, the CT-DML01 is engineered to operate in industrial environments where durability, consistent performance, and long lifecycle support are essential. Its compact 3.5” footprint, fanless thermal design, and rich I/O connectivity options allow for seamless integration into edge devices across a range of industrial and edge use cases. From real-time data processing in industrial automation and machine vision to interactive user experiences in smart retail and digital kiosks, the CT-DML01 provides a flexible and robust embedded platform for today's intelligent edge OEM systems builders.

Premio's CT-DML01 is available in mid to late May, Q2 of 2025. With the release of the CT-DML01 3.5" SBC Industrial Motherboard with Intel® CoreTM Ultra Processors, OEM and system builders have a versatile, high performance off the shelf building block for their edge AI systems.

To learn more about Premio's CT-DML01 or the full lineup of 3.5” single board computers, contact our embedded computing experts at ....

About Premio, Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. For over 30 years, we have designed and manufactured highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge Computers, HMI Displays, and HPC Storage Servers.

Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the U.S., Taiwan, Malaysia, and Germany. Learn more by visiting our website at .

