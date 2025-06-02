BTCS Inc. Utilizes Crypto And Acquires 1,000 ETH, Expanding Ethereum Holdings To 13,500 ETH

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Silver Spring, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) ("BTCS" or the "Company"), a blockchain technology-focused company, today announced the acquisition of 1,000 Ether (ETH) for approximately $2.63 million. This acquisition was primarily acquired from Crypto Exchange, Crypto's institutional-grade offering. As of June 2, 2025, BTCS holds approximately 13,500 ETH, up from 9,063 ETH at the end of Q1 2025-an increase of approximately 50

"Ethereum remains at the core of our blockchain infrastructure strategy," said Charles Allen, Chief Executive Officer of BTCS. "Our expanding ETH position is not simply a treasury play-it's a strategic byproduct of our NodeOps and high-growth Builder+ activities. We are focused on building highly scalable, revenue-generating infrastructure. This complementary approach not only delivers the benefits of a digital asset treasury strategy but also unlocks long-term growth potential that goes far beyond mere price appreciation. We believe this dynamic model is uniquely positioned to maximize shareholder value over time."

"In line with our mission to maximize strategic value from every ETH purchase," added Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS, "We have utilized Crypto's institutional offering, the Crypto Exchange. By tapping into their deep liquidity and specialized execution capabilities, we are reducing slippage and optimizing capital deployment across our blockchain initiatives. This initiative complements our treasury and infrastructure strategy by ensuring every ETH acquisition is not only tactically sound but also cost-efficient, reinforcing our commitment to shareholder value."

The Crypto Exchange, established in 2019 and launched in the U.S. in 2024, is offered for advanced, VIP and institutional users, and provides users a technologically advanced crypto trading platform featuring deep global liquidity and ultra-low latency. The Crypto Exchange is the world's leading USD support exchange by spot market volume. The Crypto Exchange is a truly comprehensive offering - including spot trading, margin trading, derivatives, OTC trading, and more.

"The Crypto Exchange was purpose-built to offer institutional and advanced clients with the industry's premier cryptocurrency trading experience, with deep global liquidity and the leading tech stack," said Eric Anziani, President and COO of Crypto. "We are proud to partner with BTCS in its cryptocurrency acquisition strategy and to serve them through their continued crypto reserve journey."

About BTCS:

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) is a U.S.-based blockchain infrastructure technology company currently focused on driving scalable revenue growth through its blockchain infrastructure operations. BTCS has honed its expertise in blockchain network operations, particularly in block building and validator node management. Its branded block-building operation, Builder+, leverages advanced algorithms to optimize block construction for on-chain validation, thus maximizing gas fee revenues. BTCS also supports other blockchain networks by operating validator nodes and staking its crypto assets across multiple proof-of-stake networks, allowing crypto holders to delegate assets to BTCS-managed nodes. In addition, the Company has developed ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data analytics platform, which enhances user access and engagement within the blockchain ecosystem. Committed to innovation and adaptability, BTCS is strategically positioned to expand its blockchain operations and infrastructure beyond Ethereum as the ecosystem evolves. Explore how BTCS is revolutionizing blockchain infrastructure in the public markets by visiting .

About Crypto

Founded in 2016, Crypto is trusted by more than 140 million customers worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every WalletTM. Crypto is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation and empowering the next generation of builders, creators, and entrepreneurs to develop a fairer and more equitable digital ecosystem. Learn more at .

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding building highly scalable revenue generating infrastructure, the benefits of a digital asset treasury strategy, optimization from utilizing Crypto's institutional offering, maximizing shareholder value, and driving long-term value for shareholders. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation regulatory issues (including, but not limited to, potential SEC enforcement actions, regulatory changes, and state regulatory requirements), cybersecurity risks, technological challenges, market adoption risks, changes in blockchain protocols, continued volatility in the cryptocurrency markets, smart contract risks, and other risks inherent to blockchain technology and cryptocurrency operations, as well as risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 which was filed on March 20, 2025. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information, follow us on:

Twitter:

LinkedIn:

Facebook:

Investor Relations:

Charles Allen - CEO

X (formerly Twitter): @Charles_BTCS

Email: ...







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: BTCS Inc.