Triller Group Completes Strategic Review And Enters Into An Accelerated Development Phase Focusing On Social Media, Fintech, And Combat Sports

The Board of Triller Group Inc (Nasdaq: ILLR) ("Triller Group","the Group" or"the Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its strategic review, resulting in the reorganization of the Group into three interconnected core business units:



Social Media (Triller App)

Fintech/Financial Service (AGBA Group) Combat Sports (BKFC)

The Board of the Company extends its gratitude to Mr. Bobby Sarnevesht for his contributions since the acquisition of the predecessor of the Company, or Triller Inc., from its founders in 2019 and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

As the Company enters into an exciting new phase of growth, it is implementing an accelerated 6-month timeline for development, financing, and rapid scaling of the Group's three core units.

Social Media (Triller App)



Under the leadership of Mr. Sean Kim since December 2024, the Triller app has undergone a significant and rapid transformation. The Triller app now offers one of the best product experience ever compared to its peers. The app is redefining content creation, distribution, and monetization, positioning itself as the premier and distinctive challenger in the U.S.-based social media market. Notably, Triller's commitment and policy to user data ownership firmly distinguished itself from platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Mr. Kim and his team are preparing for a comprehensive marketing campaign, building on the success of the January 2025 SaveMySocials.com initiative.

Fintech/Financial Services



Triller Group's seasoned management team brings decades of expertise in integrating cutting edge financial technologies into traditional financial services businesses. The team is in advanced stages to leverage the success of the Triller app and is in the process of developing and launching a cryptocurrency for the Triller community with an industry-leading partner.

Combat Sports



BKFC is experiencing another banner year and is rapidly expanding its passionate global audience, spurred on by its visionary leader David Feldman. BKFC has significant synergies with Triller Group's two other core businesses, and the Company is working to support and explore additional revenue streams for BKFC. The Company believes 2025 will be another breakthrough year for BKFC, and it is not exploring any scenarios that would affect its majority control over BKFC.

For the remainder of 2025, the Triller Group management team will focus on (a) delivering marketing-led growth of Triller's premier suite of product and services, (b) pursuing strategic acquisitions and partnerships to amplify the Group's core offerings, (c) fostering synergies among the Group's core business units, (d) strengthening the Group's financial position and capital efficiency, and (e) minimizing and eliminating any legacy liabilities.

“Our new strategic roadmap centers on three key objectives: growth, product expansion and financial strength.” stated Wing-Fai Ng, CEO of Triller Group. “Sean and his team are at the forefront of making our Triller app the most compelling alternative to TikTok. Integrating cryptocurrency into our Triller community will be one of our top priorities in 2025, creating revenue streams for creators and strengthening user engagement. We are also actively pursuing multiple acquisitions and partnerships to accelerate our technological and market leadership, while Sean and I are actively recruiting top talent and reevaluating all aspects of our brand”.

The Board is currently working with leading executive search professionals to identify and appoint additional Board members, who align with the Company's vision and add significant value to the business.

While current and future shareholders should anticipate a period of unprecedented rapid development, the Company's exciting strategic blueprint marks not the beginning, but an acceleration of the vision outlined since the merger in October 2024.

Triller Group is committed to its core principles of collaboration, innovation, and transparency, with further updates to be shared in the coming months.

For additional information, please visit the Investor Relations website at .

About Triller Group Inc.



Nasdaq: ILLR. Triller Group is a U.S.-based company that operates three main businesses: the U.S.-based Triller social media app (“Triller App”), fintech and financial services under the AGBA brand in Hong Kong (“AGBA”), and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (“BKFC”), one of the fastest growing combat sports franchises in the world.

Triller App is a next-generation, AI-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller App uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. For more information, please visit

Established in 1993, AGBA is a leading, multi-channel business platform in Hong Kong that incorporates cutting edge machine-learning and offers a broad set of financial services and healthcare products to consumers through a tech-led ecosystem, enabling clients to unlock the choices that best suit their needs. Trusted by over 400,000 individual and corporate customers, the Group is organized into four market-leading businesses: Platform Business, Distribution Business, Healthcare Business, and Fintech Business. For more information, please visit .

Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is a Philadelphia-based combat sports franchise dedicated to preserving the historical legacy of bare-knuckle fighting, while utilizing a specifically created rule set that emphasizes fighter safety. BKFC has held over 100 events across the world with record-breaking attendance. For more information, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,”“will,”“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, including the development and launch of our cryptocurrency; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against us; expectations regarding our strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and our ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in the U.S., Hong Kong and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

