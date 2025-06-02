Evosep Unveils New Instrumentation And Partnership At ASMS 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, Md., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evosep, a global leader in proteomics solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the Evosep EnoTM, a robust, high-throughput separation tool preparing for next generation workflow integration for LC-MS based proteomics. This new platform will significantly enhance the company's ability to advance the use of LC-MS based proteomics as a vital tool for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. In addition, Evosep has entered into a reseller agreement with SCIEX to support pharmaceutical companies in analyzing a broader range of drug modalities more efficiently and at greater scale.

Introducing Evosep Eno: A Key Component of The Next Generation in LC-MS based proteomics Workflows

The Evosep Eno represents a significant leap forward in proteomics technology. Designed to drive the capabilities of next generation LC-MS based proteomics, the Evosep Eno offers unparalleled standardization, performance, reliability, and ease-of-use. This new platform will enable our customers to significantly speed up drug discovery and translational research programs, while enhancing researchers' capabilities to gain deeper insights into the proteome quickly and accurately.

Prof Jesper V. Olsen, University of Copenhagen,“The new Evosep Eno will make a big impact in the next generation of LC-MS based proteomics. With the new Evosep Eno we can analyze more than 500 samples per day which was impossible before and identify close to 7000 proteins and quantify 70.000 precursors, so that's absolutely amazing.”

Key Features and Benefits of Evosep Eno



40% improved performance while increasing accuracy and precision in protein quantification. This ensures reliable and reproducible results for drug discovery and translational research.

More than 2000 proteins per minute at 500 samples per day enables unmatched throughput for large-scale studies, accelerating biomarker discovery and clinical research without compromising data quality.

Industry-leading system-to-system and lab-to-lab reproducibility. Consistent results across different systems and locations provide trustworthy data for multi-site studies, supporting academic research centers, drug developers, and contract research organizations. Standardized workflows with integrated consumable solutions simplify and streamline processes, increasing efficiency and reducing errors.

"The Evosep Eno is a key component of the next generation LC-MS based proteomics workflows. Its capabilities will empower researchers to uncover new insights and drive progress in drug discovery and translational research," said Nicolai Bache, VP Proteomics Research at Evosep.

A New Channel Partner: Amplifying our reach to serve the biotherapeutic community

As part of Evosep's ongoing efforts to extend its reach within the biopharmaceutical sector, the company has strengthened its strategic partnership with SCIEX, a global leader in analytical instrumentation. Evosep and SCIEX have entered a reseller agreement, further aligning their efforts to deliver end-to-end solutions that address the evolving needs of pharmaceutical and biotech companies. This agreement enables Sciex to offer Evosep Eno alongside their mass spectrometers to their customers.

The synergy between Evosep and SCIEX's technologies as well as industry expertise, will provide unmatched solutions for drug development pipelines, enabling pharma companies to analyze a wider range of drug modalities more efficiently and at a larger scale. By fostering a strong collaborative ecosystem with key industry players, Evosep aims to solidify its position as a pivotal partner to pharmaceutical R&D.

“This strengthened partnership with SCIEX enables us to deliver more robust, scalable solutions for the pharma and biotech industries, directly addressing their need for high-throughput, high-sensitivity proteomics,” added Eric Grumbach, VP of Business Development - Pharma .“As we continue to grow, these partnerships provide coherent solutions that enable our customers to make proteomics a powerful tool in the development of life-saving drugs.”

Figure One: The new Evosep Eno from Evosep will set the stage for next generation LC-MS based proteomics

