Turnover Of Apranga Group In May 2025
The decline in retail turnover of Apranga Group in May 2025 was influenced by weaker-than-usual sales of the spring-summer season collections, due to unusually low average air temperatures.
In January through May 2025, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 132.1 million and increased by 0.3% year-to-year.
In January-May 2025, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 2.7% year-to-year, in Latvia decreased by 0.5% and in Estonia decreased by 8.1%.
Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 170 stores (103 in Lithuania, 43 in Latvia and 24 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 92.4 thousand sq. m., or by 1.5% more than a year ago.
Rimantas Perveneckas
Apranga Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801
