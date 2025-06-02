Aeries Technology Announces Strategic Partnership With Fortra To Set Up Gccs In India And Mexico

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MUMBAI, India, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AERT), a leading provider of Global Capability Center (GCC) solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Fortra , a global cybersecurity software and services provider. This collaboration is aimed at establishing GCCs for Fortra in both India and Mexico, to expand their existing India-based workforce and add a nearshore hub.

Aeries will leverage its expertise to deliver purpose-built solutions through these GCCs, focusing on enhancing core business functions. The GCCs will enable Fortra to further access a skilled and diverse talent pool, ensure cost efficiency, and scale operations, aligning strategically with their business objectives. These facilities will serve as a hub for fostering innovation, optimizing operational efficiency, and accelerating digital transformation initiatives.

Matt Reck, Chief Executive Officer, Fortra , commented,“In the search for an organization to help establish a Global Capability Center, we were seeking a long-term partnership that not only aligns with our objectives but also offers continued support during the operational phase. Working with Aeries ensures that we have an expert advisor as we expand our workforce in India and scale our business.”

Ajay Khare, Chief Executive Officer, Aeries, stated,“We are thrilled to launch this partnership with Fortra. This collaboration highlights our distinct capabilities and reinforces our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art support and services that meet the evolving needs of our global clients. We are proud to collaborate with Fortra to drive innovation and excellence.”

About Fortra

Fortra provides advanced offensive and defensive security solutions that deliver comprehensive protection across the cyber kill chain. With complete visibility across the attack chain, access to threat intelligence spanning the globe, and flexible solution delivery, Fortra customers can anticipate criminal behavior and strengthen their defenses in real time. Break the attack chain at fortra.com .

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (Nasdaq: AERT) is a global leader in Global Capability Center (GCC) solutions. We establish GCCs for Private Equity's Portfolio Companies and deliver a comprehensive suite of Advisory & Value Creation solutions. Leveraging advanced technologies like AI and automation, Aeries offers tailored engagement models designed to deliver flexible, impact-driven solutions with measurable outcomes.

Founded in 2012, Aeries Technology has grown to over 1,800 professionals, and its commitment to workforce development has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification for two consecutive years.

Forward-Looking Statements

