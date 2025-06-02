OP System To Launch Agent Aibl On June 15, 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Developed by visionary Founderand Chief Engineer,, OP System delivers a dynamic, user-centric experience that empowers Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) to build and maintain dynamic interactive outputs-called-that are easily distributed, continuously updated, and intelligently optimized.

"OP System empowers organizations to capture what's working on the ground and turn it into living intelligence," says Taumoepeau. "We're making expertise shareable, searchable, and scalable in real time."

Meet Agent AiBL: Authentic intelligence Beyond Legacy

At the core of OP System is Agent AiBL -a suite of AI agents purpose-built to amplify human expertise, not replace it. Whether helping SMEs draft procedures, evaluate submissions, or surface insights, Agent AiBL uses advanced AI to close the gap between documentation and daily operations.

OP System + AiBL Core Features:

. No-Code Process Authoring: SMEs can create or edit OPs using a simple, intuitive interface.



Instant Access with QR Codes or Links: Every OP is distributed as a live, single-source reference.

Integrated AI Support: AiBL Core, Review, Chat, and OP Assist offer real-time AI custom information, assistance, and insights. AI + LLM Connectivity: Custom or prebuilt large language models analyze organizational knowledge and enhance decision-making.

Built for Immediate Impact

OP System replaces stagnant repositories with interactive, intelligent systems that evolve with your business. It's already delivering results across industries, including healthcare, defense, government, and franchising.

Organizations using OP System report:



10x to 1,000x Productivity Gains: Dramatically reduce time spent searching for, creating, or updating procedures.

Real-Time Feedback from the Front Line: Enable staff to provide insights directly to SMEs.

Governance and Approval Workflows: Ensure only reviewed and approved content is published.

Access Controls for Every Role: Limit and manage access across departments or hierarchy levels. AI-Enhanced Document Evaluation: Submissions like forms and reports are analyzed for consistency, compliance, and completeness.

OP System features a modular, cloud-native design for scalable, secure deployment. Powered by Docker, Kubernetes, Python, and Node, it ensures smooth hosting, AI performance, and user experience. Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) delivers tailored outputs from internal data, while end-to-end encryption and bias detection safeguard compliance and fairness. A centralized License Management Central (LMC) simplifies onboarding, deployment, and self-hosting across enterprises.

With its official release slated for June 15, 2025 , OP System will be commercially available to organizations ready to modernize their knowledge infrastructure and operational processes.

"This is a pivotal moment for organizations still stuck in the document era," Taumoepeau says. "OP System with Agent AiBL helps you work smarter-not harder-by unlocking the power of your own expertise."

On June 15, OP System goes live-and the future of knowledge gets a serious upgrad e.

Contact: Doug Jardine 801.638.5020

SOURCE OP System