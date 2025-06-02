Express Wash Concepts Acquires Cleanland Car Wash, Expands Clean Express Auto Wash Footprint

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced the acquisition of Cleanland Car Wash, located at 9900 South Freeway Drive in Macedonia, Ohio. The move expands EWC's express wash portfolio to 119 locations across six states, operating under five award-winning brands. More than 25 additional sites are slated to open or break ground by the end of 2025, including seven new Clean Express Auto Wash locations.

Effective June 2, the acquisition strengthens EWC's growing Clean Express Auto Wash brand footprint. The Macedonia site is currently closed and undergoing site and rebranding enhancements, and will reopen on June 6, 2025.

"This acquisition represents a strategic opportunity to grow our regional footprint while reinforcing our commitment to convenience, quality and customer care," said John Roush, Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "We look forward to welcoming former Cleanland customers to our EWC family of brands, and delivering the highest quality wash experience and exceptional customer experience they deserve."

Home grown and operated, the Clean Express Auto Wash portfolio includes 45 express car wash locations across Greater Cleveland, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Toledo. Clean Express has repeatedly earned recognition for its high-quality wash experience and overall customer service, including Top Workplaces honors from Cleveland and The Plain Dealer.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 119 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash , Flying Ace Express Car Wash , Clean Express Auto Wash , Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash . EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club offers members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED