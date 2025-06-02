403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
LEED Platinum Certification Places Emirates Electrical Engineering's Al Waha Headquarters Among UAE's Elite Green Buildings
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Only 141* buildings in the UAE have achieved Platinum status, the highest level of recognition under the global Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program.
Emirates Electrical Engineering (EEE), a member of Al Rostamani Group, founded by Abdulla Hassan Al Rostamani in the early 1950s and a key contributor to the UAE's power infrastructure, has been awarded the LEED Platinum Certification (LEED v4 ID+C Platinum) for the sustainable design of its new, energy-efficient headquarters at Al Waha Complex, placing it among a select group of LEED Platinum-certified buildings in the UAE, including landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa and Mall of the Emirates. The new headquarters serves as a live demonstration of EEE's in-house capabilities in delivering integrated sustainable energy solutions. By completing all design, engineering, and implementation internally, EEE has set a practical example for other businesses looking to reduce their energy footprint. The company now aims to extend these services to clients seeking to enhance operational efficiency and align with the UAE's Green Agenda 2030 and Net Zero by 2050 objectives. Industry Leadership and Global Standards LEED is the world's most widely used green building rating system, distinguished by its rigorous benchmarks in energy efficiency, water conservation, and indoor environmental quality. There are 713** LEED-certified buildings across the UAE at various levels, with a growing number of applications driven by the country's sustainability goals, regulatory frameworks, and market demand. Al Waha Complex stood out during the LEED Platinum certification process for its zero-waste transition and exceptional performance in the Energy and Atmosphere category, earning the full 36 points, which is a rare achievement for a retrofitted building. Key features include:
Emirates Electrical Engineering (EEE), a member of Al Rostamani Group, founded by Abdulla Hassan Al Rostamani in the early 1950s and a key contributor to the UAE's power infrastructure, has been awarded the LEED Platinum Certification (LEED v4 ID+C Platinum) for the sustainable design of its new, energy-efficient headquarters at Al Waha Complex, placing it among a select group of LEED Platinum-certified buildings in the UAE, including landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa and Mall of the Emirates. The new headquarters serves as a live demonstration of EEE's in-house capabilities in delivering integrated sustainable energy solutions. By completing all design, engineering, and implementation internally, EEE has set a practical example for other businesses looking to reduce their energy footprint. The company now aims to extend these services to clients seeking to enhance operational efficiency and align with the UAE's Green Agenda 2030 and Net Zero by 2050 objectives. Industry Leadership and Global Standards LEED is the world's most widely used green building rating system, distinguished by its rigorous benchmarks in energy efficiency, water conservation, and indoor environmental quality. There are 713** LEED-certified buildings across the UAE at various levels, with a growing number of applications driven by the country's sustainability goals, regulatory frameworks, and market demand. Al Waha Complex stood out during the LEED Platinum certification process for its zero-waste transition and exceptional performance in the Energy and Atmosphere category, earning the full 36 points, which is a rare achievement for a retrofitted building. Key features include:
-
High-performance energy- and water-efficient systems
On-site solar power generation and smart grid integration
Use of sustainable materials and landfill waste diversion
Enhanced indoor air quality and infrastructure for green commuting
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment