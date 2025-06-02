Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. CEO Affiliates To Exchange Preferred Stock For Common Stock, Demonstrating Confidence In Near Future Outlook
While the Alessi family will retain a portion of their original preferred holdings, this major exchange signals a strong alignment with the Company's common shareholders and a personal financial commitment to the Company's long-term success by the CEO's family.
“No one has a clearer line of sight into Alpha Modus than I do,” said CEO William Alessi.“By voluntarily exchanging what amounts to a $32 million stake in preferred stock-complete with liquidation preferences and downside protections-into common shares, I'm making a clear, public statement: I believe Alpha Modus is undervalued, and the path forward should reward long-term common shareholders. This is not just alignment; it's commitment.”
Shareholder-Focused Benefits of the Exchange Include:
- Removal of Liquidation Preferences and Redemption Rights on 3.2M Preferred Shares.
The transaction will strip away preferential treatment on the preferred shares being exchanged, which should provide other common shareholders increased residual value. Fixing Exchange Terms at Today's Valuation
The exchange should allow common shareholders to avoid potential future dilution that could have occurred had the preferred shares being exchanged remained outstanding, by locking in the number of shares of common stock issuable upon conversion based on current market pricing, removing the risk of additional shares being issuable upon conversion of the preferred if stock prices decline in the future. Support for NASDAQ Compliance
The transaction should enhance the Company's market value of listed securities (MVLS), aiding in compliance with NASDAQ's continued listing requirements. CEO Takes on Market Risk
By exchanging into common stock now-and agreeing to a lock-up through June 2026-the Alessi family is signaling strong conviction in Alpha Modus' growth prospects.
Though not a public forecast, the CEO's decision may be viewed by shareholders as a vote of confidence in the Company's near-term outlook, and a possible signal that the CEO believes that current pricing does not reflect the Company's underlying value or achievement of operational milestones.
For more information and to access Alpha Modus' press room, visit:
About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.
Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) is pioneering the future of retail through advanced AI and real-time intelligence. With a defensible IP portfolio and a relentless focus on innovation, Alpha Modus enables smarter retail decisions and positions its shareholders at the forefront of the AI retail revolution.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as“expect,”“estimate,”“project,”“budget,”“forecast,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“believes,”“predicts,”“potential,”“continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus's expectations with respect to future performance.
Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
Legal Disclaimer:
