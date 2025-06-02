403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Second Global Islamic Economy Summit Kicks Off in Istanbul
(MENAFN- Katch ) Organized by AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy as part of the “AlBaraka Summits,” the Second Global Islamic Economy Summit in Istanbul took place at the Istanbul Financial Center with the honoring presence of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, under the theme “Islamic Economics Strategies: Path to Influential Global Economy,”
Hosted by Halkbank, the summit was held in strategic partnership of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye Investment and Finance Office, Türkiye Wealth Fund (TWF), Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), Ibn Haldun University, Istanbul Financial Center (IFC), and AlBaraka Group as a global partner. The event was attended by Türkiye's Minister of Treasury and Finance Mr. Mehmet Şimşek, Chairman of the Board of İlim Yayma Foundation Mr. Necmeddin Bilal Erdoğan, President of the Presidency Investment and Finance Office Mr. A. Burak Dağlıoğlu, CEO and Board Member of Türkiye Wealth Fund Mr. Salim Arda Ermut, President of the Central Bank of Türkiye Mr. Dr. Fatih Karahan, and the UN Special Envoy for Sustainable Development Financing Mr. Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, as well as prominent representatives from major regional and international financial institutions, senior policymakers, leading economists, and academics.
During the opening ceremony, President Erdoğan emphasized his pleasure in welcoming participants in Istanbul, a city at the crossroads of three continents. Pointing out that Muslims constitute 25% of the global population, he stated: “Despite this, the size of the Islamic finance sector stands at approximately $2.5 trillion. The 57 member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the second-largest international organization after the UN, account for only around 11% of global trade. Representing 25% of the population, we contribute merely 9% to the global economy. These figures indicate that we, as the Islamic world, must maximize our potential in trade, investment, finance, and cooperation.”
President Erdoğan further noted that the ethical, fair, and sustainable approaches of Islamic finance will be examined in detail amid the turbulent global economic climate. “From strategic Islamic economic planning to growth models, from technology-focused fintech solutions to halal approaches, the wide array of ideas to be presented will bring us closer to our goals. As Türkiye, we are committed to acting with the responsibility of being a bridge between cultures and peoples throughout history. The steps we are taking to make Istanbul a global financial hub are opening new doors not only for our country but also for the entire Islamic finance community,” he added.
In his remarks at the Second Global Islamic Economy Summit in Istanbul, H.E. Mr. Abdullah Saleh Kamel, Chairman of the Board of AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy, emphasized the urgency of collective action amid global economic shifts. “This summit comes at a time of unprecedented transformation, offering emerging economies a rare opportunity to shape the future,” he stated. He reaffirmed the relevance of Islamic economics as “a globally viable alternative rooted in ethics, innovation, and shared prosperity,” calling for practical frameworks that support financial inclusion and long-term resilience. “The future belongs to those who build it,” he added, underscoring the summit’s role in turning shared values into strategic action. He also noted that the AlBaraka Summits, held in key global cities, reflect the Forum’s continued commitment to advancing a sustainable and inclusive economic vision on a global scale.
In his address, Minister of Treasury and Finance Mr. Mehmet Şimşek highlighted the potential of Islamic finance in addressing current global challenges. “We must begin by considering the broader context. Global uncertainty, particularly in trade policies, is at an all-time high. Although this may sound discouraging, every challenge brings opportunities—if you are well-positioned and proactive. Islamic finance is growing rapidly, especially in terms of value and market share, but it still holds just over 1% of the global financial market. If we believe it is the most viable path for the world’s future, then we must recognize that its current scale is still too limited to be the sole focus,” he stated.
Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, UN Special Envoy for Financing Sustainable Development, underscored the critical role that Islamic finance can play in addressing key global challenges, including economic fragmentation, debt distress, and the financing gap for sustainable development. He highlighted that the core principles of Islamic finance—justice, transparency, and risk-sharing—are uniquely positioned to foster more resilient and inclusive financial systems worldwide. Dr. Mohieldin further called for enhanced collaboration among Islamic countries in the lead-up to the forthcoming Financing for Development conference, emphasizing the need for a unified strategy to leverage Islamic finance as a meaningful driver of global economic solutions.
Mr. Yousef Hassan Khalawi, Secretary-General of AlBaraka Islamic Economy Forum, emphasized their mission to forge new paths rather than follow existing ones. “That’s why we are in Istanbul, Medina, London, and many other cities. Today, in our morning session, we will present our Sustainability Index at the Istanbul Financial Center. None of our initiatives are carried out in isolation. They require collaboration. I extend my gratitude to our partners and sponsors. Our goal is not only to hold a global summit in Istanbul but also to transform this center into a key component of the Islamic economy ecosystem,” he said.
Mr. Bilal Erdoğan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Ibn Haldun University, underlined Türkiye’s role as a safe haven amid global turmoil. “Islamic economy is not only an alternative financial system but also a crucial domain for an ethical and just life. Through collaboration with universities, scholarship programs, and youth initiatives, we are expanding the Islamic finance sector. Yet, we still face a significant information asymmetry in this field, especially in Türkiye,” he stated.
During the summit, MOU was signed between AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy represented by Mr. Yousef Hassan Khalawi the Secretary-General and Halkbank represented by Mr. Osman Arslan, the Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Abdullah Saleh Kamel, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy, presented a handcrafted wooden Qur’an stand as a gift from Morocco to H.E. President Erdoğan, who reciprocated with a commemorative gift. The first day concluded with a group photo of the strategic partners, organizers, and His Excellency the President.
Among the key highlights of the Second Global Islamic Economy Summit in Istanbul was the launch of the AlBaraka Islamic ESG Index, developed in partnership with Spectreco. Positioned as a new global benchmark, the index brings together Shariah compliance, ESG alignment, and financial performance through an AI-powered platform designed for transparency, real-time auditing, and institutional use. It enables asset managers, banks, and capital markets to build values-aligned portfolios without compromise. The summit also featured the premiere of a documentary film, “Glimpses of Islamic Banking: From Origins to Contemporary Reality,” which traces the 50-year journey of Islamic finance and its pioneers, while highlighting Türkiye’s emerging leadership in shaping the future of the industry.
The summit was supported by distinguished business and financial institutions including Türkiye Katılım Sigorta, Sipay, Emlak Katılım, Takasbank, Yıldız Holding, Ziraat Katılım Bank, Colendi, and Ayhan Hukuk. Turkish Airlines served as the official carrier, while Iqraa was the official media partner.
Hosted by Halkbank, the summit was held in strategic partnership of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye Investment and Finance Office, Türkiye Wealth Fund (TWF), Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), Ibn Haldun University, Istanbul Financial Center (IFC), and AlBaraka Group as a global partner. The event was attended by Türkiye's Minister of Treasury and Finance Mr. Mehmet Şimşek, Chairman of the Board of İlim Yayma Foundation Mr. Necmeddin Bilal Erdoğan, President of the Presidency Investment and Finance Office Mr. A. Burak Dağlıoğlu, CEO and Board Member of Türkiye Wealth Fund Mr. Salim Arda Ermut, President of the Central Bank of Türkiye Mr. Dr. Fatih Karahan, and the UN Special Envoy for Sustainable Development Financing Mr. Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, as well as prominent representatives from major regional and international financial institutions, senior policymakers, leading economists, and academics.
During the opening ceremony, President Erdoğan emphasized his pleasure in welcoming participants in Istanbul, a city at the crossroads of three continents. Pointing out that Muslims constitute 25% of the global population, he stated: “Despite this, the size of the Islamic finance sector stands at approximately $2.5 trillion. The 57 member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the second-largest international organization after the UN, account for only around 11% of global trade. Representing 25% of the population, we contribute merely 9% to the global economy. These figures indicate that we, as the Islamic world, must maximize our potential in trade, investment, finance, and cooperation.”
President Erdoğan further noted that the ethical, fair, and sustainable approaches of Islamic finance will be examined in detail amid the turbulent global economic climate. “From strategic Islamic economic planning to growth models, from technology-focused fintech solutions to halal approaches, the wide array of ideas to be presented will bring us closer to our goals. As Türkiye, we are committed to acting with the responsibility of being a bridge between cultures and peoples throughout history. The steps we are taking to make Istanbul a global financial hub are opening new doors not only for our country but also for the entire Islamic finance community,” he added.
In his remarks at the Second Global Islamic Economy Summit in Istanbul, H.E. Mr. Abdullah Saleh Kamel, Chairman of the Board of AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy, emphasized the urgency of collective action amid global economic shifts. “This summit comes at a time of unprecedented transformation, offering emerging economies a rare opportunity to shape the future,” he stated. He reaffirmed the relevance of Islamic economics as “a globally viable alternative rooted in ethics, innovation, and shared prosperity,” calling for practical frameworks that support financial inclusion and long-term resilience. “The future belongs to those who build it,” he added, underscoring the summit’s role in turning shared values into strategic action. He also noted that the AlBaraka Summits, held in key global cities, reflect the Forum’s continued commitment to advancing a sustainable and inclusive economic vision on a global scale.
In his address, Minister of Treasury and Finance Mr. Mehmet Şimşek highlighted the potential of Islamic finance in addressing current global challenges. “We must begin by considering the broader context. Global uncertainty, particularly in trade policies, is at an all-time high. Although this may sound discouraging, every challenge brings opportunities—if you are well-positioned and proactive. Islamic finance is growing rapidly, especially in terms of value and market share, but it still holds just over 1% of the global financial market. If we believe it is the most viable path for the world’s future, then we must recognize that its current scale is still too limited to be the sole focus,” he stated.
Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, UN Special Envoy for Financing Sustainable Development, underscored the critical role that Islamic finance can play in addressing key global challenges, including economic fragmentation, debt distress, and the financing gap for sustainable development. He highlighted that the core principles of Islamic finance—justice, transparency, and risk-sharing—are uniquely positioned to foster more resilient and inclusive financial systems worldwide. Dr. Mohieldin further called for enhanced collaboration among Islamic countries in the lead-up to the forthcoming Financing for Development conference, emphasizing the need for a unified strategy to leverage Islamic finance as a meaningful driver of global economic solutions.
Mr. Yousef Hassan Khalawi, Secretary-General of AlBaraka Islamic Economy Forum, emphasized their mission to forge new paths rather than follow existing ones. “That’s why we are in Istanbul, Medina, London, and many other cities. Today, in our morning session, we will present our Sustainability Index at the Istanbul Financial Center. None of our initiatives are carried out in isolation. They require collaboration. I extend my gratitude to our partners and sponsors. Our goal is not only to hold a global summit in Istanbul but also to transform this center into a key component of the Islamic economy ecosystem,” he said.
Mr. Bilal Erdoğan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Ibn Haldun University, underlined Türkiye’s role as a safe haven amid global turmoil. “Islamic economy is not only an alternative financial system but also a crucial domain for an ethical and just life. Through collaboration with universities, scholarship programs, and youth initiatives, we are expanding the Islamic finance sector. Yet, we still face a significant information asymmetry in this field, especially in Türkiye,” he stated.
During the summit, MOU was signed between AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy represented by Mr. Yousef Hassan Khalawi the Secretary-General and Halkbank represented by Mr. Osman Arslan, the Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Abdullah Saleh Kamel, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy, presented a handcrafted wooden Qur’an stand as a gift from Morocco to H.E. President Erdoğan, who reciprocated with a commemorative gift. The first day concluded with a group photo of the strategic partners, organizers, and His Excellency the President.
Among the key highlights of the Second Global Islamic Economy Summit in Istanbul was the launch of the AlBaraka Islamic ESG Index, developed in partnership with Spectreco. Positioned as a new global benchmark, the index brings together Shariah compliance, ESG alignment, and financial performance through an AI-powered platform designed for transparency, real-time auditing, and institutional use. It enables asset managers, banks, and capital markets to build values-aligned portfolios without compromise. The summit also featured the premiere of a documentary film, “Glimpses of Islamic Banking: From Origins to Contemporary Reality,” which traces the 50-year journey of Islamic finance and its pioneers, while highlighting Türkiye’s emerging leadership in shaping the future of the industry.
The summit was supported by distinguished business and financial institutions including Türkiye Katılım Sigorta, Sipay, Emlak Katılım, Takasbank, Yıldız Holding, Ziraat Katılım Bank, Colendi, and Ayhan Hukuk. Turkish Airlines served as the official carrier, while Iqraa was the official media partner.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment