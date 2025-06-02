NATO Team In Petra To Observe Impact Of Regional Turmoil On Tourism

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Petra, June 2 (Petra) – A delegation of the NATO Partnerships and Cooperative Security Committee was in Petra on Sunday for a firsthand observation of the impact of regional instability on Jordan's tourism sector, with particular focus on the UNESCO World Heritage Site.Fares Braizat, Chairman of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA), gave a presentation on hurdles facing the Red Rose City's tourism industry due to the current regional situation.Braizat pointed out that Petra's tourism relies heavily on visitors from Europe and North America as the bulk of the tourist base, but regional turmoil led to a marked drop in their numbers, adversely affecting both the national economy and local communities that depend on tourism for an income.Persistent regional tensions compound these difficulties, he stressed, urging domestic and international efforts to highlight Jordan's image and promote Petra as a safe and secure destination.Braizat called for closer cooperation between Jordan and NATO nations to unanimously send a message on safety and stability, which, he said, is essential for tourism to flourish in the region.Members of the delegation underscored security and stability as key pillars of sustainable economic development and supporting local communities.The visit is part of broader diplomatic efforts, led by the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs, to boost cooperation between Jordan and NATO, particularly in areas to support tourism, economic resilience, and regional stability.