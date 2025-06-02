Accertify Announces Grand Opening Of State-Of-The-Art Offices In Gurgaon, India

GURGAON, India, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accertify, a global leader in fraud prevention and risk management solutions, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new, state-of-the-art office in Gurgaon, India. This cutting-edge facility will serve as the hub for many of our leading data scientists and strategic risk services (SRS) team members, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and excellence in the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Since becoming an independent company, Accertify has continuously pushed the boundaries of technology and human ingenuity. Our unique approach to AI and machine learning integrates the best of both worlds-leveraging advanced algorithms alongside expert insights-to effectively manage fraud without compromising customer experience. This approach ensures high approval rates, minimizes false positives, and keeps us at the forefront of the industry.

The Gurgaon office will be a cornerstone of this innovation, housing specialized teams dedicated to developing our industry-specific models. These include retail, airlines, travel, ticketing, entertainment, and more-each built upon community data from the world's largest global businesses in their respective sectors. This data-driven methodology enables Accertify to deliver highly accurate, context-aware risk assessments tailored to each industry's unique challenges.

"Our new Gurgaon facility represents a significant milestone for Accertify," said Mark Michelon, President of Accertify. "Since becoming a standalone company, we have been focused on creating a space where our top minds in data science and risk services can truly innovate. This new office provides the environment and resources necessary for our talented teams to develop the next generation of fraud prevention technology."

We invite talented professionals passionate about data science, AI, and risk management to explore career opportunities with Accertify at our Gurgaon location. Join us as we continue to revolutionize the industry and set new standards for fraud prevention and customer experience.

About Accertify

Accertify is a leading provider of fraud prevention, risk management, and payment security solutions. Our innovative approach combines human expertise with cutting-edge AI and machine learning to deliver industry-specific models that help businesses worldwide reduce fraud, improve approval rates, and enhance customer satisfaction. Please visit for more information.

