Ace Green Recycling And ACME Expand Lead Recycling Partnership

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Ace and ACME's extended licensing agreement now includes metallics treatment for lead battery recycling at ACME's facility. Ace plans to install its proprietary Grid Metallics Processing System ("GMPS") to enable ACME to process grid metallics from more than 65 million pounds of lead batteries per year. Ace expects to commission the GMPS in the fourth quarter of 2025.

GMPS receives dirty metallics from the lead battery breaker and separation system to produce clean metallics, which can be melted to produce valuable lead alloys. With the expansion of metallics treatment, the upgraded ACME facility is expected to be capable of producing more than 17 million pounds of refined lead and lead alloys each year, enough to support the production of more than 1 million car batteries.

"We have witnessed the impressive capabilities of Ace's innovative and environmentally-friendly lead battery recycling technology first-hand through our partnership over the past year," Linus P. Lu, Managing Director of ACME, said. "Ace has set the industry standard for solving many of the challenges in recycling lead, and we look forward to expanding how we leverage their technology to meet the growing demand from our automotive and battery manufacturing customers."

"ACME is a valued partner to Ace, and this expanded agreement demonstrates more third-party validation of the strength of our recycling solutions," Nishchay Chadha, CEO and Co-Founder of Ace, said. "This agreement enables Ace to generate additional revenues and further expand our margins. Advancing our asset-light expansion plans in this important market for Ace strategically positions us for success as we progress in our global expansion plans."

About Ace Green Recycling

Ace Green Recycling, Inc., incorporated in Delaware, is an innovative battery recycling technology platform offering sustainable end-of-life solutions. It has deployed modular, Scope 1 carbon emissions-free recycling facilities for lithium (nickel-manganese-cobalt & lithium iron phosphate) and lead batteries used in various industries including electronics, automotive and energy storage. Ace was founded by Nishchay Chadha, Chief Executive Officer and a veteran in recycling, mining and global supply chain industries, and Dr. Vipin Tyagi, Chief Technology Officer, with extensive experience in battery materials recycling technologies. For more information, please visit .

About ACME Metal Enterprise

Established in 1956, ACME is one of the main secondary lead alloy smelters in Taiwan. Over the past three decades, the company has transformed itself from a major smelter to a lead alloy manufacturer and supplier. ACME acts as an efficient manufacturer in high quality lead alloys, offering its professional refining skills with well-built equipment. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "project" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Ace and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Ace undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

