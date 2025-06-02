SDG Deepens Cyber Resilience Offerings Through Strategic Acquisition Of PAM Solutions Provider, Synergetika

NORWALK, Conn., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SDG , a global provider of AI-driven identity, threat, and risk management solutions, today announced its acquisition of Synergetika , a solutions provider specializing in Privileged Access Management (PAM) . This strategic move strengthens SDG's delivery capabilities and deepens its expertise in helping organizations secure critical systems through expert PAM strategy and implementation.

Privileged access abuse is a top cause of cyberattacks, especially insider threats and lateral movement within compromised systems. Organizations of all sizes understand that an effective PAM program is crucial to prevent breaches and protect critical infrastructure, particularly in industries like finance, healthcare, and energy, where the stakes are higher.

"With this acquisition, SDG reinforces its mission to deliver the industry's foremost identity security and access management expertise to every client," said Ajay Gupta , CEO of SDG. "In today's hybrid and dynamic IT environments, controlling and monitoring privileged access has never been more critical. Synergetika brings highly specialized talent and experience in PAM advisory and implementation, which can immediately expand the value we bring to our clients."

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Toronto, Synergetika has earned a reputation for guiding mid-sized and enterprise clients through the complexities of PAM program design, technology selection, and scaled implementation. Its deep partnerships with leading PAM technology providers – CyberArk, BeyondTrust, and Microsoft – align seamlessly with SDG's existing ecosystem, further enhancing the firm's ability to serve complex identity and access needs.

"Since inception, Synergetika has focused on helping clients navigate the demanding process of selecting and deploying the right PAM solution for their unique environments," said Leon Lukiyanets , Co-founder and Managing Director of Synergetika. "Joining SDG gives us the scale, platform, and shared purpose to elevate that mission and continue helping enterprises build secure, resilient infrastructures."

"The acquisition of Synergetika strengthens SDG's comprehensive identity and access management offering," said Charles Phillips , Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Recognize , SDG's majority shareholder. "We understand the business value PAM expertise can bring to enterprise clients."

The Synergetika team will join SDG as part of its growing identity and access management practice. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Synergetika

Synergetika is the leading pure-play Privileged Access Management (PAM) consultancy and systems integrator with presence in Canada, USA, and India. The company delivers enterprise-scale PAM strategies and solutions from leading vendors including CyberArk, BeyondTrust, Delinea, HashiCorp, and Microsoft.

About SDG

With more than 30 years of experience partnering with global enterprises on complex business and IT initiatives, SDG is a trusted provider of advisory, transformation, and managed services. The firm empowers organizations to strengthen cyber resilience by integrating AI into identity, threat, and risk management solutions that protect digital assets and deliver measurable business value. Learn more at .

About Recognize

Recognize Partners LP is an investment platform exclusively focused on the digital services industry. The firm provides operational expertise, industry insights and strategic capital to innovative companies in this sector. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact:

Charisma Burghouts

SDG Corporation

[email protected]

+1-203-866-8886

SOURCE SDG Corporation

