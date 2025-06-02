Tecsys Introduces ESL+, An Interactive Shelf Labeling Solution For Hospital Inventory Management

Next-generation digital label brings clinical-first visibility, automation and feedback loop to the point of use hospital supply chain .

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), a global leader in supply chain management solutions, today announced the launch of ESL+, its next-generation electronic shelf label engineered to support hospital inventory management at the point of use. Purpose-built for healthcare environments, ESL+ introduces real-time interaction at the shelf, allowing clinical and supply chain staff to locate, reorder and manage supplies with greater speed and precision.

Featuring two programmable buttons and an integrated LED light indicator, ESL+ combines tactile control, visual guidance and digital connectivity into a single smart label. The result is a clinical-first supply chain tool that reduces search time, eliminates manual tracking and improves restocking workflows. The solution is natively integrated with Tecsys' EliteTM Point of Use (POU) platform, enabling organizations to extend automation across a full spectrum of clinical inventory.

"ESL+ reimagines the role of the shelf label as an interactive tool that combines visibility with action in healthcare supply environments," said Martin Schryburt, senior vice president, Product and Technology. "This innovation supports our customers' goals of reducing waste, improving availability and minimizing supply chain burden on clinical staff."

Key capabilities of ESL+ include:



Replenishment at the shelf through a programmable button

A dedicated urgent restock trigger for stockouts

On-shelf alerts for expiration, recall and backorder notifications Seamless integration with Tecsys' EliteTM Point of Use solutions, including RFID-enabled Kanban and case cart workflows

Additional enhancements, including integrated LED item location assistance, are planned for future releases.

Designed specifically for healthcare, ESL+ provides an actionable touchpoint for inventory control that aligns with clinical workflows. As part of the broader Tecsys platform, ESL+ helps reduce supply-related delays and manual processes while supporting a more responsive and accurate replenishment cycle, all from the point of care. The technology is designed to be deployed easily across existing bins and shelves, minimizing retrofit requirements.

ESL+ is currently available as part of Tecsys' integrated EliteTM Point of Use solution portfolio. For more information, visit .

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of advanced supply chain solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, the company equips organizations with the essential software, technology and expertise needed for operational excellence and competitive advantage. Its cloud solutions serve a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, distribution and converging commerce, across multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets. Built on the Itopia® low-code application platform, Tecsys' offerings include enterprise resource planning, warehouse management, consolidated service management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at the point of use and order management solutions. Tecsys provides critical data insights and control across the supply chain, ensuring that organizations are agile, responsive and scalable.

Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more about Tecsys and its solutions, please visit .

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2025. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.

