Lightera Launches The Invisilighttm Home Fiber Kit At Fiber Connect 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiber Connect 2025, Booth 429 – Lightera, a global leader in innovative fiber optic solutions, proudly announces the launch of the InvisiLightTM Home Fiber Kit, a revolutionary consumer-installable solution designed to deliver ultra-fast, wired internet connectivity to any device in the home with a nearly invisible installation.

Where other non-fiber home internet solutions may degrade over distance within the home, the InvisiLight Home Fiber Kit can preserve the internet performance being delivered to the home for gaming, streaming, or remote work. This kit can also be used by fiber service providers to upgrade their existing in-home offerings to the benefits of fiber in critical areas where performance counts.

Featuring a 600-micron, ultra-bend-insensitive EZ-Bend® Optical Fiber, the kit allows for discreet installation along walls, baseboards, trim, or moldings, blending seamlessly into any home's decor. With a 2.5 mm minimum bend radius, the fiber effortlessly navigates tight corners with negligible signal loss, helping to ensure reliable, high-speed performance.

Key Features and Benefits of the InvisiLight Home Fiber Kit:



Virtually Invisible Infrastructure: The 600-micron fiber is adhered using a specially designed adhesive, making it virtually undetectable after installation.

Complete Installation Solution: The kit includes a wall-mounted fiber module, pre-terminated EZ-Bend® fiber spool, ethernet cable, adhesive, and media converters for plug-and-play setup.

Enhanced User Experience: Enables centralized placement of Optical Network Terminals (ONTs) or direct connections to devices, optimizing Wi-Fi coverage or delivering wired speeds for gaming and high-bandwidth applications. Proven Reliability: Built on technology trusted in over 1 million installations worldwide since 2012, ensuring consistent performance.

"Homeowners no longer need to compromise between aesthetics and connectivity," said Michael Perry, Senior Market Development Manager at Lightera. "The InvisiLight Home Fiber Kit allows users to install fiber themselves, bringing high-speed, low-latency connections to any room without the need for professional installers or visible cables."

Ideal for gamers, remote workers, and smart home enthusiasts, the kit simplifies the process of extending fiber from a modem to any device, offering flexibility and ease of use without sacrificing performance. Service providers can offer this solution to enhance customer satisfaction while reducing deployment costs.

For more information about the InvisiLight Home Fiber Kit or to schedule a virtual demonstration, visit or contact Lightera at [email protected] .

About Lightera

Lightera is a global leader in optical fiber and connectivity solutions, delivering innovative technologies that drive communication networks, data centers, and specialty photonics applications. With a deep legacy of expertise in optical science, we provide high-performance solutions that enable faster, more reliable, and more sustainable connections for businesses, communities, and industries worldwide.

Headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, U.S.A., Lightera operates with a global footprint, serving customers across telecommunications, enterprise, industrial, generative AI, data centers, 5G/6G, utilities, medical, aerospace, defense, and sensing markets. Lightera is part of Furukawa Electric Group, a multi-billion-dollar leader in optical communications.

SOURCE Lightera

