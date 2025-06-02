Tecsys Launches Tecsysiq To Unlock AI-Powered Insights In Healthcare Supply Chain

Embedded Databricks capabilities accelerate healthcare supply chain analytics and AI workloads.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), a global leader in supply chain management solutions, today announced the launch of TecsysIQTM, a cloud-native intelligence layer that helps healthcare organizations unify fragmented data and deliver AI-powered insights across clinical, operational and financial systems. Built on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, TecsysIQ delivers a modern analytics foundation that accelerates the development of AI-enabled applications and data-driven decision-making that improve patient care and strengthen health system performance.

By nature, healthcare supply chains span multiple systems and stakeholders. This complexity can make it difficult to access the right information at the right time. With its integrated data intelligence and advanced analytics, TecsysIQ enables health systems to bring together data from across EHRs, ERPs, inventory systems, procurement platforms and trusted third-party sources into a single, governed environment for better forecasting, planning and response.

"Healthcare supply chains have long struggled with data trapped in silos and outdated systems," said Rex Ahlstrom, chief strategy officer at Tecsys. "TecsysIQ closes that gap by delivering timely, contextual insights into the hands of supply chain, clinical and finance leaders so they can make decisions that improve both operational and patient outcomes. By combining Databricks' world-class data engineering capabilities with Tecsys' domain leadership in healthcare, we're enabling a powerful new layer of intelligence for health systems."

TecsysIQ fully supports federated lakehouse architectures for discovery, querying, and governance of distributed data, as well as simplified sharing for use in external data and business intelligence reporting platforms. With Delta Sharing , TecsysIQ is able to share live data across platforms, clouds and regions with strong security and governance. Leveraging AWS Bedrock, TecsysIQ provides secure access to foundational large language models for generative AI use cases within a governed architecture.

With embedded machine learning and predictive intelligence, TecsysIQ enables healthcare organizations to:



Improve clinical service levels by anticipating demand shifts and material constraints

Automate data harmonization across siloed systems and departments

Incorporate trusted third-party data inputs to enhance forecasting and planning

Accelerate response time to disruptions, recalls and public health events

Reduce reliance on manual workarounds and spreadsheets Optimize resource utilization while maintaining compliance and patient safety

"Healthcare supply chains generate massive amounts of data, but turning that data into true data intelligence requires the right architecture," said Mike Sanky, VP of Healthcare and Life Sciences GTM at Databricks. "Traditional reporting methods can't keep up with the complexity and speed required by today's healthcare supply chains. By partnering with Tecsys, we're empowering health systems to harness the full potential of their data through a unified analytics and AI platform. This enables smarter, faster decision-making - precisely when it matters most to deliver exceptional performance."

"TecsysIQ reflects our vision for the future of healthcare supply chain decision-making," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys. "It's not just about reporting on what happened - it's about delivering the operational intelligence needed to act with precision in the moment."

Tecsys is working with a number of healthcare providers to provide early access to the platform with general availability planned for later this year. Learn more about TecsysIQ here: .

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of advanced supply chain solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, the company equips organizations with the essential software, technology and expertise needed for operational excellence and competitive advantage. Its cloud solutions serve a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, distribution and converging commerce, across multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets. Built on the Itopia® low-code application platform, Tecsys' offerings include enterprise resource planning, warehouse management, consolidated service management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at the point of use and order management solutions. Tecsys provides critical data insights and control across the supply chain, ensuring that organizations are agile, responsive and scalable.

Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more about Tecsys and its solutions, please visit .

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2025. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

