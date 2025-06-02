Getty Realty Corp. Publishes 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report

“Our fourth annual report highlights our consistent stakeholder engagement and efforts to advance our understanding of the potential climate-related risks and environmental impacts associated with our portfolio,” said Christopher J. Constant, Getty's President & Chief Executive Officer.“As our ESG program evolves, we look forward to further cultivating relationships with our key stakeholders and enhancing our policies and practices.”

Getty's 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report is available on the Company's website at:

About Getty Realty Corp .

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of March 31, 2025, the Company's portfolio included 1,119 freestanding properties located in 42 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.



