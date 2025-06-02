GRR! Rebrands To Heidelberg Materials

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Giant Resource Recovery (GRR!) will rebrand to Heidelberg Materials Giant Resource Recovery (GRR) effective immediately.

Irving, Texas, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidelberg Materials North America is pleased to announce that its recently acquired subsidiary, Giant Resource Recovery (GRR!), will rebrand to Heidelberg Materials Giant Resource Recovery (GRR) effective today. The company acquired GRR, a leading waste-to-energy services business, as part of its acquisition of Giant Cement Holding Inc. earlier this year.

GRR accepts hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams, including liquids, solids, debris, steel drums, containers and aerosols, and recycles them for use as fuel for cement kilns. The addition of the GRR business to the Heidelberg Materials brand perfectly complements the company's focus on growing the circular economy and increasing its portfolio of more sustainable construction materials.

The rebranding of the GRR business precedes the upcoming Texas Commission on Environmental Quality – Environmental Trade Fair and Conference which will be held in San Antonio, Texas, from June 3 – June 4, where the company will share the news of its rebranding.

“The GRR team is excited to be a part of Heidelberg Materials and proud to be a part of a company with such a strong and compelling focus on environmental sustainability and innovation,” said Stephen Holt, Executive Vice President of GRR.

“The GRR business is very unique and a strategically important addition to Heidelberg Materials North America,” said Scott Dickson, President of Heidelberg Materials North America's Southeast Region.“This rebranding of the GRR business further emphasizes our commitment to building a sustainablefuture and positioning Heidelberg Materials as the front-runner on decarbonizing the built environment and growing the circular economy in the construction materials industry.”

About Heidelberg Materials North America

Based in Irving, Texas, Heidelberg Materials North America is part of Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions. At the center of our actions lies our responsibility for the environment. As the front runner on the path to decarbonizing the built environment and growing the circular economy in the construction materials industry, we are working on developing more sustainable building materials and solutions for the future.

Heidelberg Materials Giant Resource Recovery's Facility in Attalla, Alabama

