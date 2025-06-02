WSP Acquires Specialist Healthcare And Life Sciences Consulting Firm Lexica

Lexica adds 90 UK-based experts to WSP's Planning, Property and Advisory business in the region, forming a new Healthcare and Life Sciences Advisory team.

The firm focuses on healthcare strategy and planning, property consulting services, cost management, project & program management, life sciences strategy, digital advisory and transformation and Net Zero consulting services.

The addition of Lexica supports WSP's growth aspirations for advisory services over the next three years-a goal set out in its 2025-2027 Global Strategic Action Plan. This transaction expands WSP's well-established presence in the healthcare sector and follows WSP's recent appointment as a consortium partner to the joint venture on the NHS' New Hospitals Programme (NHP).

Alexandre L'Heureux, President and Chief Executive Officer of WSP, said:“The acquisition of Lexica directly supports our strategic objective of strengthening our Advisory capabilities and solidifying our leadership in the healthcare and life sciences sectors. WSP will continue to grow with purpose, expanding our footprint in key regions, strengthening our partnerships, and positioning our combined team for deeper impact in high-value end markets.”

Paul Reilly, President and Managing Director, WSP in the UK and Ireland, said:“The acquisition of Lexica adds significant strength to our expanding UK advisory business. By combining deep sector expertise with a client-first mindset, we are scaling our capabilities to deliver smarter, more integrated solutions. I am excited to welcome our new colleagues and look forward to the opportunities we will create together, united by a shared vision for the future.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains information or statements that are or may be“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, strategic ambitions, objectives, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance, or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, information and statements relating to Lexica; the expected financial and other benefits of Lexica's acquisition and its integration; WSP's leadership position in its markets; and statements relating to the Corporation's future growth, business performance, prospects and opportunities. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Corporation to be reasonable as at the date of this press release, including assumptions on WSP's ability to retain and attract new business, achieve synergies and maintain market positions arising from successful integration plans relating to the acquisition of Lexica; WSP's ability to otherwise complete the integration of Lexica within anticipated time periods and at expected cost levels; WSP's ability to attract and retain key employees in connection with the acquisition of Lexica; management's estimates and expectations in relation to future economic and business conditions; and the accuracy and completeness of the information disclosed by Lexica. Although WSP believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to: WSP's inability to successfully integrate Lexica's business upon completion of its acquisition; the potential failure to realize anticipated benefits from the acquisition of Lexica; potential undisclosed costs or liabilities associated with the acquisition of Lexica, as well as other factors discussed or referred to in section 20,“Risk Factors” of WSP's Management and Discussion Analysis (“MD&A”) for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 and as supplemented by section 17,“Risk Factors” of WSP's MD&A for the first quarter ended March 29, 2025, which are available on SEDAR+ at and which sections are incorporated herein by reference, as well as other risks detailed from time to time in reports filed by the Corporation with securities regulators or securities commissions or other documents that the Corporation makes public, which may cause events or results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as required under Canadian securities legislation, WSP does not assume any obligation to publicly update or to revise any forward-looking statements made in this press release or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. WSP's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

About WSP

WSP is one of the world's leading professional services firms, uniting its engineering, advisory and science-based expertise to shape communities to advance humanity. From local beginnings to a globe-spanning presence today, WSP operates in over 50 countries and employs approximately 73,000 professionals, known as Visioneers. Together they pioneer solutions and deliver innovative projects in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, and mining and metals sectors. WSP is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:WSP).