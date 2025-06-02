Stmicroelectronics Announces Status Of Common Share Repurchase Program
|Dates of transaction
|Number of shares purchased
|Weighted average purchase price per share (EUR)
|Total amount paid (EUR)
|Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code)
|26-May-25
|65,000
|22.0502
|1,433,263.00
|XPAR
|27-May-25
|65,000
|22.4587
|1,459,815.50
|XPAR
|28-May-25
|65,000
|22.3589
|1,453,328.50
|XPAR
|29-May-25
|65,000
|22.8851
|1,487,531.50
|XPAR
|30-May-25
|64,000
|22.4152
|1,434,572.80
|XPAR
|Total for Period
|324,000
|22.4337
|7,268,511.30
Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 19,993,813 treasury shares, which represents approximately 2.2% of the Company's issued share capital.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website ( ).
About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are on track to be carbon neutral in all direct and indirect emissions (scopes 1 and 2), product transportation, business travel, and employee commuting emissions (our scope 3 focus), and to achieve our 100% renewable electricity sourcing goal by the end of 2027. Further information can be found at .
For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Jérôme Ramel
EVP Corporate Development & Integrated External Communication
Tel: +41.22.929.59.20
...
Alexis Breton
Corporate External Communications
Tel:
...
