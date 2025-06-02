403
EUR/USD Forex Signal 02/06: Bullish Outlook (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1565. Add a stop-loss at 1.1200. Timeline: 1-3 days.
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1200. Add a stop-loss at 1.565.
The other top data to watch will come out on Tuesday when Eurostat publishes the flash inflation data. Economists see the inflation report coming in at 2.5%, down from 2.7%.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD technical analysisThe EUR/USD pair has bottomed at 1.1064 in May and then bounced back to 1.1347 today. It has jumped above the key resistance level at 1.1200, the upper side of the cup-and-handle pattern, a popular bullish continuation sign.The pair has remained above the 50-day moving average and the strong pivot reverse point of the Murrey Math Lines at 1.1230.Therefore, the EUR/USD exchange rate will likely continue rising as bulls target the year-to-date high of 1.1565. Moving above that level will be important as it will invalidate the forming double-top pattern.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made a list of the best forex trading accounts worth trading with.
