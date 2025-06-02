Cyngn Launches Dealer Portal To Facilitate The Scaled Expansion Of Its Dealer Network

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "In the last several months, several Motrec dealers have begun to sell DriveMod Tuggers throughout North and Central America. With the Dealer Portal, we are making it easier than ever for dealers to access the information they need to confidently introduce our autonomous solutions to their customers. We see this as a key step in accelerating the adoption of our technology across various sectors," said Lior Tal, Cyngn's CEO.

Through the Dealer Portal, Cyngn continues to deliver on its core competency of using technology to introduce innovative, value-generating solutions to an established industry. Partners can access information that will help them stay up-to-date with product offerings, pricing models, and marketing initiatives through a simple web portal. In addition to resources that simplify the sales process, the portal provides training materials and technical documentation to support dealers as they engage new customers and pursue opportunities in industrial autonomy.

The launch of the Dealer Portal builds on the momentum of Cyngn's Dealer Network, which includes partnerships with prominent dealers and service providers in the industrial vehicle sector. These partnerships are essential for expanding Cyngn's reach and enhancing the ability of companies in various industries to implement autonomous vehicle solutions efficiently.

Dealers who are not yet part of Cyngn's network are encouraged to explore the benefits of joining. For more information about joining Cyngn's Dealer Network and gaining access to the Dealer Portal, please visit: .

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations like manufacturers and logistics companies. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages and costly safety incidents.

Cyngn's DriveMod technology empowers customers to seamlessly bring self-driving technology to their operations without high upfront costs or infrastructure installations. DriveMod is currently available on Motrec MT160 Tuggers and BYD Forklifts.

The DriveMod Tugger hauls up to 12,000 lbs, travels inside and out, and targets a typical payback period of less than 2 years. The DriveMod Forklift lifts heavy loads that use non-standard pallets and is currently available to select customers. For all terms referenced within, please refer to the Company's annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC filed on March 6, 2025.

Investor Contact

[email protected]

Media Contact

Luke Renner | Head of Marketing

[email protected]

Find Cyngn on:



Website:

X:

LinkedIn: YouTube: @cyngnhq

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 6, 2025. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Cyngn undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Cyngn