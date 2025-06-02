403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Softrate Expands Global Footprint With New Singapore Office
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Softrate Singapore, a premier IT services provider, proudly announces the launch of its new office in Singapore, marking a strategic move in the company's continued global expansion.
As part of Softrate's expanding network, which also includes facilities in India, Canada, the UK, Poland, and the UAE, the Singapore location will be a crucial regional hub for providing Southeast Asian clients with specialized digital solutions.
Softrate Technologies CEO Balaji Rajendran claims that "Singapore offers a vibrant technology ecosystem and an innovation-driven economy." "Being here allows us to better serve our clients, respond to changing needs more quickly, and access top-tier talent."
A Significant Regional Anchor.
With this expansion, Softrate aims to:
.Strengthen ties with clients and partners in ASEAN
.Quicken the digital transformation of nearby businesses
.Encourage research and development by utilizing Softrate's Innovation Center.
The company's objective to lead through innovation while preserving flexibility and customer-centricity in a variety of markets is supported by the new office.
About Singapore's Softrate:
Softrate Technologies' regional division, Softrate Singapore, offers next-generation IT services like cloud architecture, enterprise apps, and AI solutions. With a focus on innovation, security, and scalability, Softrate enables businesses in a variety of sectors to prosper in the digital age.
For additional information,
+65 6812 0912
...
As part of Softrate's expanding network, which also includes facilities in India, Canada, the UK, Poland, and the UAE, the Singapore location will be a crucial regional hub for providing Southeast Asian clients with specialized digital solutions.
Softrate Technologies CEO Balaji Rajendran claims that "Singapore offers a vibrant technology ecosystem and an innovation-driven economy." "Being here allows us to better serve our clients, respond to changing needs more quickly, and access top-tier talent."
A Significant Regional Anchor.
With this expansion, Softrate aims to:
.Strengthen ties with clients and partners in ASEAN
.Quicken the digital transformation of nearby businesses
.Encourage research and development by utilizing Softrate's Innovation Center.
The company's objective to lead through innovation while preserving flexibility and customer-centricity in a variety of markets is supported by the new office.
About Singapore's Softrate:
Softrate Technologies' regional division, Softrate Singapore, offers next-generation IT services like cloud architecture, enterprise apps, and AI solutions. With a focus on innovation, security, and scalability, Softrate enables businesses in a variety of sectors to prosper in the digital age.
For additional information,
+65 6812 0912
...
Company :-Softrate
User :- vidhun k
Email :...Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment