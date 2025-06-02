Silo Wellness To Relist As Born Defense, A National Security Investment Issuer Focused On Ending Forever Wars And Upholding The Just War Doctrine

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Eugene, Oregon and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) ("Silo," or the "Company") is pleased to announce a proposed name change to "Born Defense" and a change of business to become an investment issuer focused on the defense and national security space guided by the Just War Doctrineand committed to ending so-called "forever wars"("Proposed Transaction"). The Company will now focus on building a business aligned with peace through strength and responsible national self-defense.

Corporate Transition and Strategic Focus: Born Defense

Born Defense intends to spearhead investments in cutting-edge defense technologies, including cybersecurity to safeguard critical infrastructure,3 autonomous systems4,5 for operational efficiency, and advanced manufacturing for next-generation solutions. As a Canadian company, we are committed to supporting Canada's defense sector growth, aligning with the government's accelerated plan to meet NATO's 2% GDP defense spending target by 2027.6 Our strategy spans North America, Europe, and beyond, delivering ethical and scalable defense solutions while maintaining flexibility to explore high-potential investments in financial placements, novel technologies, and infrastructure development.

Upon shareholder approval, the bylaws will be modified so that all defense investments are vetted through the Just War Doctrine, addressing legitimate self-defense needs without perpetuating endless conflicts or speech suppression domestically or abroad.

"As Americans and the world have grown weary of forever wars for perpetual profit,2 we believe the most effective way to achieve lasting peace is through strength, so nations can defend themselves without dragging others into indefinite conflict. Europe's longstanding reliance on external forces (particularly the United States) for its security is neither sustainable nor reasonable.7 Si vis pacem, para bellum: 'If you want peace, prepare for war," says Mike Arnold, CEO. "We're done with the neocon20 agenda and its warmongering co-conspirators.21 Our mission is to arm our allies responsibly, end the cycle of forever wars, and support veteran well-being by preventing wars before they begin. Enough is enough."

Redefining Defense Investment with Innovation and Strategic Capital

The defense industry is undergoing a seismic shift, moving beyond the traditional cost-plus model7,8,9 toward a more venture-backable landscape where startups can innovate, secure private investment, and sell to government clients in entirely new ways. The success of emerging companies10,11,12 in the space have suggested that groundbreaking technology and entrepreneurial approaches can drive defense modernization faster than legacy contractors, who often struggle to innovate when the government isn't explicitly funding new solutions.15,16

With the global defense market projected to reach $676.64 billion by 2029, growing at a 6.4% CAGR,13 Born Defense aims to strategically position itself to benefit from growth opportunities within the global defense market, though there can be no assurance of achieving significant financial returns. We will leverage strategic capital, such as pre-IPO convertible bridge notes and purchase order trade finance, alongside deep industry networks to support companies addressing today's threats and anticipating tomorrow's challenges.

Rising Global Tensions Drive Defense Innovation and Investment Opportunities

The global defense industry is at a pivotal moment, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions, such as conflicts in Eastern Europe, growing Indo-Pacific instability, heightened cybersecurity threats, and increasingly violent cartel activity along the U.S.-Mexico border.14 Technologies such as hypersonics,4 cybersecurity, and autonomous systems are in high demand,5 offering investors access to high-growth opportunities critical to addressing contemporary and future security threats. This shift enables private capital to fund cutting-edge solutions that address modern security challenges more efficiently than legacy contractors, who are often burdened by bureaucratic inertia and outdated funding mechanisms.

Born Defense is uniquely positioned to seize this moment. As investors increasingly prioritize socially responsible opportunities, our commitment to ending "forever wars" and promoting peace through strength aligns with the growing demand for ethical investments.

Now is the optimal time to invest to capitalize on rising defense budgets, rapid technological advancements, and a new investment paradigm that values innovation and responsibility. By joining Born Defense, investors can contribute to a secure, just world through strategic investments in ethical defense technologies while intending to capture significant financial returns.

Proposed Change of Business and Change of Control

The Company will hold an annual general and special meeting of its shareholders in connection with the Proposed Transaction to, among other items of business, rename Silo Wellness as Born Defense and elect a distinguished board with expertise in defense and national security in compliance with the requirements of the CSE and security regulations, resulting in a change of control. The Company will also relist on the OTC under a new ticker symbol.

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to receiving all required financing as well as shareholder, regulatory, and other approvals, with no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed.

Divesting Psychedelic Assets

Our experience navigating the psychedelic sector's regulatory complexities has honed our ability to identify high-potential opportunities. Pending shareholder approval, the Silo brand and existing psychedelic retreats will be divested to third parties and resources will be redirected to the defense industry, where we see greater growth potential and mission alignment. We remain open to exploring psychedelic therapy investments aligned with Department of Defense and VA research for PTSD and traumatic brain injuries, leveraging our extensive network.

More details can be found in the forthcoming Listing Statement and Circular to be produced in advance of the shareholder meeting.

Silo founder Mike Arnold stated, "We've made a meaningful impact in the psychedelic space, but the regulatory uncertainty and limited market demand in Oregon makes any further capital expenditures too risky.17,18,19 As a lawyer here in Oregon, I have seen firsthand that the risk has not met the perceived ROI. We were prudent to observe the market rather than overcommit. Meanwhile, we're excited to offer shareholders exposure to the high-growth defense sector with potentially more significant value creation than our previous endeavors."

Regarding the previously announced Letter of Intent ("LOI") dated August 28, 2023, between Silo and NUGL Inc./KAYA, the Company confirms that it has decided not to proceed with this acquisition. No definitive agreement was finalized, and discussions between the parties have concluded without further action. (GlobeNewswire ).

Next Steps

The Company expects to provide additional updates regarding efforts to secure an alternative asset (subject to due diligence) and financing, as well as exploring potential investment opportunities with possible greater upside to the benefit of shareholders and creditors. We are in the process of assembling an industry-relevant board and advisory team to guide our strategy.

Funding for the audit, transfer agent, and listing statement has been secured and partially deployed via promissory notes, as previously disclosed in prior CSE Form-7 filings. As previously disclosed, the Company is subject to a Cease Trade Order (CTO) issued March 6, 2024, by the Ontario Securities Commission due to the delayed audited financial filings. (Newsfile , March 6, 2024). Prior to relisting, the Company will revocation of the CTO.

If you share our mission-responsible strength, ending forever wars, and real value creation-here is how to engage:

at



LinkedIn:

X/Twitter:

Instagram: YouTube: @borndefense

Please like, repost, and share our content so allies and potential investors see that ethical defense innovation is possible.

Please share this release on your social media, tag us, and spread the word about just peace through strength.

Contact Information

Mike Arnold, CEO

...

541-359-3931





Sources

Internet Encyclopedia of Philosophy, Just War Theory (accessed 26 May 2025).Pew Research Center, Majorities of U.S. Veterans and Public Say the Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan Were Not Worth Fighting (10 July 2019).Quinnipiac University Poll, 84 Percent of Voters Concerned the U.S. Will Be Drawn Into Military Conflict in the Middle East (2 Nov 2023).Pew Research Center, Wide Partisan Divisions Remain in Americans' Views of the War in Ukraine (25 Nov 2024).AP News, Countries Shore Up Their Digital Defenses as Global Tensions Raise the Threat of Cyberwarfare (April 2025).ITONICS, Defense Trends Report: Hypersonics, Cybersecurity, and Autonomous Systems (accessed 26 May 2025).DefenseOne, Hypersonics, Autonomous Systems Top DepSecDef Nominee's Emerging Tech Priorities (February 2025).GovConExec, Canada Accelerates NATO Minimum Defense Spending Initiative (January 2025).NATO, Strategic Concept 2022 (29 June 2022).Mark Sullivan, PitchBook Says Defense Tech Is a Stalwart in an Otherwise Chilly VC Environment, Fast Company (9 July 2024).Dale Swartz et al., Creating a Modernized Defense Technology Frontier, McKinsey & Company (12 Feb 2025).SpaceNews, Silicon Valley Players Aim to Follow SpaceX's Disruptive Path in Defense Sector (March 2025).Bloomberg, Defense Startups Palantir, Anduril to Save Battlefield Data to Train AI Models (December 2024).The Guardian, Move Fast, Kill Things: The Tech Startups Trying to Reinvent Defence with Silicon Valley Values (March 2025).The Business Research Company, Defense Global Market Report 2024: Market to Reach $676.64 Billion by 2029 (accessed 26 May 2025).DefenseScoop, DoD Intensifies Efforts to Counter Small Drones at U.S.-Mexico Border Amid Cartel Surveillance (29 April 2025).Rhys McCormick & Greg Sanders, Trends in Department of Defense Other Transaction Authority Usage, Center for Strategic & International Studies (Aug 2021).U.S. Government Accountability Office, Defense Innovation Unit: Actions Needed to Assess Progress and Further Enhance Collaboration, GAO-25-106856 (Feb 2025) 14-15.Anthony Effinger, The Sacred Mushroom ... Is Having a Bad Trip, Willamette Week (10 May 2025).Vince Sliwoski, Oregon Psilocybin: State of the State (2024), Psychedelics Law Blog (30 Dec 2024).Joseph Gallivan, Oregon's Legal Psilocybin Industry: Growing Pains, Healing Gains, Lucid News (16 May 2025).Dr. Fadia Abbas Hadi, "The Role of the Neoconservative Movement in American Foreign Policy - A Case Study of Iraq," Hammurabi Journal for Studies, Vol. 13, No. 50 (June 2024).Nader Elhefnawy, "What is Neoconservatism?," SSRN (2021).Adam Tooze, "Facing War in the Middle East and Ukraine, the US Looks Feeble. But Is It Just an Act?," The Guardian (October 10, 2024).Alexandra G. Neenan, "Department of Defense Contractors and Efforts to Mitigate Foreign Influence," Congressional Research Service Report R48110 (June 24, 2024).Aris Sarjito & Nora Lelyana, "Defense Policy Shaping and Security Governance: The Role and Impact of Defense Industry and Military Contractors," Government & Resilience, Vol. 2, No. 2 (2024), pp. 1-20.Ronald W. Cox, "The Military-Industrial Complex and U.S. Military Spending After 9/11," Class, Race and Corporate Power, Vol. 2, Issue 2 (2014).Cox analyzes the expansion of the military-industrial complex in the post-9/11 era.Shana Marshall, MERIP Reports, "The Defense Industry's Role in Militarizing U.S. Foreign Policy" (June 2020).This report discusses how the defense industry contributes to the militarization of U.S. foreign policy.U.S. Government Accountability Office, "Defense Innovation Unit: Actions Needed to Assess Progress and Further Enhance Collaboration," GAO-25-106856 (February 2025), pp. 14-15.This GAO report evaluates the performance of the Defense Innovation Unit and its collaboration efforts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events, financial performance, and operational expectations, including the objectives, prospective transaction, market conditions, and strategic plans.

Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially, including market conditions, regulatory changes, geopolitical factors, and capital availability. We undertake no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their date.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities. Any such offering will be made only in compliance with applicable laws and through authorized offering documents.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Silo Wellness Inc.