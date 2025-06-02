Marco Van Kalleveen Appointed Chief Executive Officer Of The Infinigate Group

MENAFN - Pressat)– the Infinigate Group , the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in cybersecurity, cloud, and network infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Marco van Kalleveen as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), who will lead the company through its next phase of development and expansion.

The appointment follows the decision by Klaus Schlichtherle to hand over the reins of the company following eight years of valued leadership, leading Infinigate's global expansion through organic growth and transformative acquisitions, whilst achieving constant double-digit revenue growth throughout his tenure.

Marco van Kalleveen, brings over twenty years of leadership experience in top-ranking organisations in Europe and in the US, including household names such as McKinsey & Company, and most recently as Group CEO of DKV Mobility, the leading European B2B mobility payment and services platform, where he led the firm's successful growth strategy and digital transformation, including the expansion of its the service offering.

The appointment will take effect from 16 June 2025, following a process led by Graeme Watt, President of the Infinigate Board of Directors (BoD), and supported by Klaus Schlichtherle and members of the BoD.

Klaus Schlichtherle said:“Having accomplished considerable milestones, I feel now is a good time to hand over the reins of this leading business with further exponential growth prospects. We have achieved a lot together, most notably through the additions of Nuvias, Starlink, Vuzion and Wavelink to the Group, which have been critical in helping Infinigate establish itself as a global leader. I am excited to see what the next phase of growth under Marco's leadership holds for the company. My proudest moments have come from working with my amazing team, and our winning vendors and partners and I'd like to thank each of them for all their help and support throughout the years.”

Graeme Watt commented:“On behalf of the BoD I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Klaus for his leadership, integrity and commitment and for driving his team to achieve outstanding results over the eight years of his successful leadership at Infinigate. He leaves with huge credit and will be greatly missed. I would also like to extend a warm welcome to our new CEO, Marco. Marco is an exceptional leader with considerable experience in architecting successful strategies to manage and scale B2B businesses, supported by private equity sponsors. We are looking forward to working together to deliver on our ambitious growth plans.”

Marco van Kalleveen added:“I am delighted to join the talented Infinigate team. The organisation's strong position in the cybersecurity market provides a great opportunity to accelerate growth as we work towards a stronger global leadership role with vendors and channel partners. I can't wait to meet everyone and onboard as quickly as possible and would like to extend my personal thanks to the BoD for putting their trust in me.”

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Cloud & Network Infrastructure sets itself apart for its deep technical expertise, delivering locally tailored solutions and services to SMB and enterprise customers across EMEA and ANZ. Relying on a strong central supply chain and an extensive portfolio of leading-edge solutions, Infinigate sparks growth for vendor and channel partners.

For additional information please visit .