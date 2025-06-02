TYLENOL® Expands Expertise To Proactive Joint Care With Launch Into The Supplement Category

Leveraging decades of science-backed expertise, Proactive Support from TYLENOL® was developed with feedback from healthcare professionals to meet a consumer need for drug-free joint support. A recent study* suggests the human aging process accelerates around the age of 44 and at age 60 – a time when it's critical to focus on healthy, proactive habits to support joint health, which can be impacted by everyday aging, activity or stressors. Now, consumers can experience improved joint comfort and mobility† with one pill – no need for multiple large pills or complicated routines.

"As the #1 selling pain relief brand in the U.S. with more than 60 years of experience, we are proud to use our heritage to offer science-backed, proactive options to improve joint health† and further our mission to Care Without LimitsTM," said Jen Gow, Head of U.S. Pain at Kenvue. "This launch expands the TYLENOL® brand into the supplement space and provides consumers an offering to build a more complete toolkit for wellness."

New Proactive Support from TYLENOL® comes in two patent-pending formulas – Muscle & Joint and Muscle & Joint + Stress – neither of which contain acetaminophen. Both options include a proprietary TamaFlex® blend of turmeric and tamarind. Consumers can choose the option right for them based on their needs.



Muscle & Joint: Features cucumber extract which supports joint comfort better than Glucosamine Chondroitin, a compound commonly recommended for joint support.† Muscle & Joint + Stress: Adds sceletium extract to promote calmness and manage occasional stress.†

"This collaboration with the Makers of TYLENOL® marks an exciting milestone for TamaFlex® and for consumers looking for efficacious joint support options that can be used daily," said Eric Anderson, Managing Director of NXT USA. "Thanks to the strength of clinically supported ingredients found in Proactive Support, users can experience improved joint comfort and mobility.†"

To champion the launch of Proactive Support, TYLENOL® is collaborating with a roster of trusted partners, including beloved actor Molly Shannon, known for her physical comedy and whose authentic approach to staying active reflects the product's mission. Across social media, lifestyle creators will share how they are adding Proactive Support from TYLENOL® to their regimens, while experts Tatiana Lampa, Corrective Exercise Specialist, and Kathleen Benson, RDN, will recommend holistic ways for consumers to support their joint health through movement and nutrition.

"I often recommend that my clients add ingredients like turmeric that have been associated with potential health benefits to their diets – and the ingredient blend in Proactive Support from TYLENOL® is clinically shown to help the body support healthy joints†," said Kathleen Benson, TYLENOL® RD Partner. "By stretching, taking a daily Proactive Support supplement and following a strength training routine, consumers can take an active role in managing joint comfort and flexibility.†"

The Proactive Support launch will span TV, digital, social and retail media. Consumers can find Proactive Support where they find TYLENOL® at major retailers including Amazon, Walmart and CVS. The manufacturer's suggested retail price is $19.99.

*2024 Study Stanford Data Science Initiative

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About TYLENOL ®

TYLENOL® – the #1 doctor-recommended brand of pain and fever relief – offers a growing portfolio of products designed to help people manage their health. From trusted OTC medicines to innovative topicals and daily supplements, TYLENOL® is committed to providing Care Without LimitsTM by addressing a wide range of needs across ages and through every stage of life.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. is the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue. Built on more than a century of heritage, our iconic brands, including Aveeno®, BAND-AID® Brand Adhesive Bandages, Johnson's®, Listerine®, Neutrogena®, and TYLENOL® , are science-backed and recommended by healthcare professionals around the world. At Kenvue, we realize the extraordinary power of everyday care. Our teams work every day to put that power in consumers' hands and earn a place in their hearts and homes. Learn more at .

