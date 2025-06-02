NPWR Shareholders Have The Right To Lead The NET Power, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights - NPWR
CASE DETAILS: The complaint alleges that the Company made false and misleading statements to the market concerning whether Net Power was unlikely to complete Project Permian on time and on budget due to supply chain issues and multiple issues specific to the site and region. The Company's projections about the time and financial resources required to complete Project Permian were not based in reality. The Company's financial results and business would be negatively impacted by the delays and cost overruns associated with Project Permian.
WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.
CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
DJS Law Group
274 White Plains Road, Suite 1
Eastchester, NY 10709
Phone: 914-206-9742
Email: [email protected]
