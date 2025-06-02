Celebrate Eid With A Summer Glow: Catrice Launches Luxe Highlights For The Season

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) As summer sets in, the days grow warmer, the light softer, and the spirit of celebration begins to stir. With Eid al-Adha just around the corner, Catrice unveils two radiant essentials from its Spring/Summer 2025 Collection, created for moments that deserve to shine.

This month, the spotlight is on the Soft Glam Filter Stick and the Diamond Haze Highlighter-two hero products that bring together skincare benefits, rich pigment, and effortless magic.

Soft Glam Filter Stick: A Filter Effect-Without the Filter

This creamy stick is your shortcut to glowing skin that looks smooth, even, and softly perfected. Infused with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, it hydrates while providing a natural-looking coverage that blurs imperfections and blends like a dream. Use it as a base, for contouring, or to give your complexion that summer-ready, soft-focus finish.

Diamond Haze Highlighter: Glow Like a Gem

A silky highlighter packed with fine light-reflecting pearls, Diamond Haze delivers a multidimensional glow to the high points of your face. Whether applied on the cheekbones, eyelids, or cupid's bow, it catches the light in all the right ways.

And for Eid, Catrice is celebrating in style with a special sendout of the Diamond Haze Highlighter, presented in a jewelry box-inspired package-complete with an elegant pearl necklace. It's the perfect package for yourself or a loved one this festive season.

Why We Love This Collection ?



100% vegan and cruelty-free

Free from parabens, mineral oils, and microplastics

Enriched with skin-loving ingredients Designed for all skin types

This season, elevate your glow with makeup that does more than just beautify. With Catrice, it's about radiance, intention, and celebrating yourself, because Eid is not just a holiday, it's a moment to feel truly luminous.