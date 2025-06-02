AI Revolutionizes Creative Analysis And Boosts Ad Performance, Says Rosh

Rosh Team

SãO PAULO, SP, BRAZIL, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With intelligent agents, Brazilian agency cuts campaign analysis time from weeks to minutes and drives data-based decisions

In a landscape where advertisers still struggle to accurately measure campaign ROI-and where only 38% assess return on investment across both traditional and digital media, according to Nielsen (2024)-Brazilian agency Rosh is aiming to flip the script. The company has just launched Rosh Insights , an internally developed AI-powered platform capable of analyzing hundreds of creative assets within minutes and pinpointing the elements that drive campaign performance.

The tool, born from the needs of Rosh's own creative team, is powered by a network of generative and specialized AI agents. Each ad is classified across more than 80 variables-including dominant colors, facial expressions, button placements, and presence of characters-and then cross-referenced with performance data to generate actionable insights.“We can now run a full analysis on 150 creatives in just 30 minutes. Before, this took weeks,” says David V. Bydlowski, founder and CEO of Rosh.

Beyond automated classification, Rosh Insights acts as an interactive marketing analyst. Through a conversational interface, users can ask questions like,“Which facial expression generated the most clicks last quarter?” or“Which image drives more engagement for my hotel-pool, room, or restaurant?” The technology identifies patterns, searches historical data, and delivers practical answers to guide creative decisions.

When it comes to performance, the focus is on reducing CPA and increasing conversion rates.“We can tune the tool to virtually any business-relevant KPI,” adds Bydlowski. During initial testing with Accor Hotels, the MVP version of the platform supported a Black Friday campaign that exceeded its sales goal by 50%. Unlike other market tools, Rosh Insights relies on large language models (LLMs), offering a more intuitive and flexible user experience.

“While many platforms deliver static reports, Rosh Insights stands out by enabling clients to explore data in a dynamic, customized way,” explains Bydlowski.“Data has always been core to our DNA, as shown in our management of the Carrefour account, where we achieved a 458% increase in positive sentiment, 108% more comments, a 321% rise in profile visits, 190% growth in positive comments, and a 52% uptick in engagement. These outcomes reflect the effectiveness of our strategies and our ability to deliver measurable results.”

Each client's data set is anonymized within their own ad group, ensuring confidentiality.“If you have a base of 700,000 customers today, there's no risk of data overlap with other campaigns. But in the future, if we have ten gyms, for example, we'll be able to identify broader behavioral trends within the fitness sector,” he says.

According to Bydlowski, the goal isn't to replace human creativity, but to amplify it.“We're proposing a paradigm shift: creative decisions based on data. AI allows us to inject a new level of intelligence into the creative process-without losing the human touch, which remains vital, especially when addressing themes like diversity and responsibility.”

Previously exclusive to internal clients, Rosh Insights is now available to agencies and companies across industries. Its core functionality is clear: to enable brands to quickly and independently determine which visual and promotional strategies work best for their audiences, regions, and market segments.“It looks to the past, learns from it, and delivers practical answers for the future-all without requiring large analytics teams or complex infrastructure,” says the CEO.

With 17 years in the market, Rosh positions itself as a full-service agency focused on strategy, research, content, creativity, and technology. Its portfolio blends branding with media operations rooted in creative performance, using proprietary methodologies and a strong emphasis on campaign effectiveness. For the agency, Rosh Insights is more than just a tech launch-it's the embodiment of a data-driven culture at the heart of modern advertising.

About Rosh

Rosh is a full-service agency focused on strategy, research, content, creativity, and technology. Its portfolio spans from brand planning to media operations based on creative performance, using proprietary methodologies and a hands-on approach to market challenges.

Ana Cristina Rosado França

Rosh

+55 21 98681-6203

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.