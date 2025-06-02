Block Listing Interim Review
|Name of applicant:
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Name of schemes:
|Sharesave Scheme Deferred Share Bonus Plan Performance Share Plan
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 December 2024
|To:
|31 May 2025
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|543,527 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 277,702 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 1,817,863 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|844,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 625,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 1,600,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|167,425 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 525,646 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 922,286 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|1,220,102 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 377,056 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 2,495,577 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
|Name of contact:
|Jason Elphick
|Telephone number of contact:
|01634 848 944
|
|
|
