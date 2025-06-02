Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Block Listing Interim Review


2025-06-02 05:16:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 02 June 2025

Name of applicant: OSB GROUP PLC
Name of schemes:
  • Sharesave Scheme
  • Deferred Share Bonus Plan
  • Performance Share Plan
    • Period of return: From: 1 December 2024 To: 31 May 2025
    Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
  • 543,527 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  • 277,702 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  • 1,817,863 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
    • Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
  • 844,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  • 625,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  • 1,600,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
    • Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
  • 167,425 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  • 525,646 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  • 922,286 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
    • Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
  • 1,220,102 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  • 377,056 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  • 2,495,577 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each


    • Name of contact: Jason Elphick
    Telephone number of contact: 01634 848 944




    MENAFN02062025004107003653ID1109624455

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Story

    Search