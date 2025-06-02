Atua AI Expands Multichain Intelligence With Modular Infrastructure Innovations
Scalable multichain intelligence powered by modular AI infrastructure
With this modular infrastructure upgrade, Atua AI introduces a more granular system architecture that allows its core AI modules-such as Chat, Writer, and Classifier-to operate independently, synchronize across chains, and dynamically scale based on workload. Each module can now be deployed in isolation or in combination, allowing users to tailor automation workflows for specific tasks, chains, or governance structures.
This advancement empowers builders to harness real-time intelligence across Ethereum, BNB Chain, XRP Ledger, and other major blockchains while maintaining low latency, cost-efficiency, and operational control. It supports diverse use cases from decentralized finance to NFT content generation, offering enterprises the flexibility to scale operations securely and efficiently.
Atua AI's commitment to modular design ensures a future-ready infrastructure capable of meeting the evolving needs of decentralized applications. This innovation strengthens its position as a leading provider of AI-powered tools built to scale with the multichain internet.
About Atua AI
Atua AI offers AI-powered productivity and creativity tools in the Web3 space. Its features include Chat, Writer, Imagine, Voiceover, and Classifier-all designed to empower users with intelligent, decentralized solutions for content creation, coding, analysis, and more.

