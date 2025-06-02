Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tilt Names New CEO For SEA As It Eyes Regional Expansion

2025-06-02 05:08:41
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Integrated creative agency Tilt has appointed Subbaraju Alluri as its new chief executive officer, Southeast Asia, as the company accelerates its growth ambitions in Singapore and across the region.

In his new role, he will lead Tilt's regional growth strategy, strengthen its integrated service offering, and deepen the agency's presence across key Asian markets.

With over two decades of leadership experience in the marketing and communications industry, Alluri has a proven track record of building agencies and driving business transformation across diverse and fast-paced Asian markets.

Alluri was previously the managing director of Genero, a role he held for just over three years. Prior tot hat, he was the president director and CEO of Indonesia for Grey Group

“We're delighted to welcome Raju to the HM International family,” said William Chan, group CEO at HM International Holdings, of which Tilt is a subsidiary.

“His extensive regional experience, entrepreneurial spirit, and strategic leadership make him the ideal choice to lead Tilt's growth journey across Asia," added Chan.

“I'm excited to join Tilt at such a pivotal point in its evolution. The agency's bold, integrated, and future-forward approach is exactly what brands across Asia need in today's dynamic market. I look forward to working with the talented team to unlock new opportunities and build strong, enduring client partnerships,” said Alluri.

