Clariontech To Showcase Offshore Software Excellence In AI, Cloud & Iot At Techex North America 2025

NEW YORK , US, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ClarionTech, a trusted offshore software development partner for SMBs and enterprises across North America, is excited to announce its participation in TechEx North America 2025, one of the region's premier events focused on enterprise technology and innovation. The event will take place on June 4–5 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, where Clarion will be exhibiting at Booth #59.

At the heart of ClarionTech's participation is its commitment to enabling North American businesses to innovate and scale with high-performing offshore software teams. With more than 25 years of delivery excellence, 400+ A-player engineers, and over 1,500 satisfied clients globally, ClarionTech has developed a proven reputation for driving transformation through its unique vEmployeeTM model, a flexible, dedicated team engagement that provides access to top-notch offshore talent.

“TechEx is a hub for innovation and a great opportunity to show how offshore development-done right-can drive meaningful outcomes for businesses,” said Ankur Agarwal, Co-founder and President of ClarionTech.“We're not just providing A-player engineers; we're offering integrated, scalable teams who bring the technical depth and strategic insight needed to accelerate digital transformation in areas like IoT, AI & Cloud .”

ClarionTech's leadership team will be present at the event to meet with technology leaders, partners, and innovators:

Ankur Agarwal, Co-founder and President – Driving offshore innovation through AI-first strategies and long-term client value.

Harjinder Kohli, COO – North America – 30+ years of experience in driving operational excellence and digital growth for North American businesses.

Palash Bharadwaj, VP of Technology – A hands-on tech leader with expertise in architecting scalable, cloud-native, and AI-powered platforms.

With deep experience across manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and industrial tech, ClarionTech has played a key role in enabling complex, enterprise-grade transformations. The company has helped a U.S.-based industrial manufacturing client build an IoT-powered equipment monitoring platform with Azure Digital Twins, reducing downtime and improving predictive maintenance. For one of America's largest steel manufacturers, this organization developed a secure, cloud-connected automation platform that digitized legacy operations while enhancing safety and traceability. In the healthcare domain, ClarionTech delivered a scalable SaaS ecosystem for a U.S. pharmacy services network, powering hundreds of locations and improving compliance, billing accuracy, and patient outcomes. Similarly, this organization worked with a supply chain intelligence provider to help Fortune 500 manufacturers gain real-time visibility across complex logistics networks by aggregating and analyzing high-volume telematics data.

These examples underscore ClarionTech's ability to deliver intelligent, secure, and scalable software solutions that solve real-world business challenges.

TechEx attendees can expect to explore Clarion's full capabilities in:

End-to-end custom software development

IoT platform engineering and edge computing

Data analytics and visualization

Cloud modernization and DevOps

AI and machine learning integration

ClarionTech's vEmployeeTM model offers clients the flexibility to ramp up or down based on project needs, with dedicated developers and project leads embedded into their process, culture, and timelines. Backed by enterprise-grade security protocols, ClarionTech ensures transparency, accountability, and IP protection throughout the engagement.

Attendees are invited to visit Booth #59 to meet the team, explore project demos, and book a one-on-one strategy session.

About ClarionTech

ClarionTech is a leading offshore software development partner serving clients across North America. With a 25-year legacy and a robust pool of expert developers, ClarionTech helps businesses scale and innovate by building dedicated offshore teams that work as a seamless extension of in-house staff. From AI and IoT to cloud engineering and custom software development, ClarionTech enables businesses to launch faster, scale smarter, and innovate continuously. ClarionTech boasts a 98% client satisfaction rate and deep expertise across Microsoft, Open Source, and emerging tech ecosystems.

