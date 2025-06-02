403
Bitcoin Holds Above $104K Despite $616M ETF Outflows As FLOCK Explodes 1,222% On June 2
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Based on current market data and recent developments, the cryptocurrency market is showing mixed signals as we enter June 2, 2025, with Bitcoin maintaining relative stability while several altcoins experience significant volatility.
Market Overview
Bitcoin is trading at $104,755.49, up 0.24% in the last 24 hours, with a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion and trading volume of $407.51 million. This represents a slight recovery from recent pressure, though the price remains below key resistance levels identified in recent analysis.
Ethereum shows weakness at $2,491.18, down 1.04% with a market cap of $300.86 billion and substantial trading volume of $251.98 million. **Solana** trades at $155.04, down 0.11%, while **XRP** remains flat at $2.1702 with no change in the 24-hour period.
Extraordinary Performers
The standout performer is FLOCK , which surged an extraordinary +1,222.5% to $0.2645, though with a relatively small market cap of $53.25 million. Other notable gainers include:
On the downside, significant losers include:
Recent Market Pressures
ETF Outflows Continue
The market faced significant pressure from institutional outflows on May 30, 2025, when US Bitcoin ETFs experienced massive outflows totaling $616.1 million.
BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT ) led the exodus with $430.8 million in redemptions, marking its largest single-day outflow since launch and ending a 31-day inflow streak.
This followed earlier February outflows where cryptocurrency ETPs saw $508 million in outflows, with Bitcoin ETFs losing $571 million while some altcoins like XRP, Solana, and Ethereum saw modest inflows.
Geopolitical Factors
China-US tensions escalating in early June 2025 have created additional market uncertainty. However, on-chain data showed a 7% increase in active Bitcoin addresses between 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM EST on June 1, 2025, suggesting heightened retail and institutional activity.
Bitcoin demonstrated resilience by gaining 2.3% while traditional markets declined, with the cryptocurrency breaking above its 50-day moving average of $67,000.
Technical Analysis
From the provided chart analysis, Bitcoin appears to be consolidating around current levels after testing resistance zones. Recent price predictions noted Bitcoin's failure to rise above $109,588, suggesting this remains a key resistance level to watch.
Solana faces technical pressure after breaking below the 20-day EMA ($168) on May 29, with potential support at $153. A break above the 20-day EMA could signal range formation, while moves above $180 or below $153 would likely trigger the next trending direction.
Dogecoin has been under pressure, plunging below $0.21 support on May 30, bringing the large $0.26 to $0.14 range into play, with key support at the 50-day SMA ($0.19).
Market Sentiment and Outlook
Despite recent institutional outflows, analysts suggest the sell-off reflects "a strategic transfer of supply to long-term holders rather than retail panic". Bitcoin's price remained approximately 9% higher than a month earlier despite the ETF redemptions.
The cryptocurrency market continues to show resilience compared to traditional assets during periods of geopolitical stress, with institutional money flows suggesting a potential safe-haven narrative. Trading volume for BTC rose by 15% to $30 billion during recent volatility, indicating growing institutional interest.
ETF Developments
Looking ahead, prediction markets show rising confidence in new crypto ETF approvals, with betting odds indicating an 85% chance for Solana ETF approval and 80% for XRP by year-end 2025.
These expectations reflect broader changes in the regulatory landscape and increased SEC openness to digital asset investment products.
The mixed performance across major cryptocurrencies, combined with extraordinary gains in smaller altcoins like FLOCK, suggests a market in transition as investors navigate between institutional selling pressure and selective opportunities in emerging tokens.
